DA deliberates on candidate for Cape Town mayor





As the municipal elections loom, three party members will be contesting for the post of DA mayoral candidate.

The race will be between incumbent Dan Plato, DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and DA MP and finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis.

The DA is expected to announce its mayoral candidate this week following an internal selection process.

The mayoral candidate will represent the party in the local government elections which are scheduled to take place later this year.

Some political analysts predict that the DA may comfortably retain the Cape metro in the local government elections, almost guaranteeing the mayoral chain for its chosen candidate.

Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says the DA's mayoral candidate will have to be popular within internal party structures, the municipality, and among party constituencies.

From what I can gauge from the different dynamics that are emerging within the internal political structures of the DA...[the choice] is who's going to be popular but also considered as the candidate that will get the support of different constituencies within the party but also within the City itself. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

This is really a question around a selection of candidates that have put their hat in the ring to be considered as mayor for the City. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst

