Cost of TVs and smartphones expected to go up amid global semiconductor shortage

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pilot project invites Capetonians to get rid of food waste at drop-off sites There are eight sites where Cape Town residents can drop off their organic food waste as part of the City of Cape Town’s pilot pro... 12 April 2021 5:14 PM
WC govt says Covid-19 cases amongst healthcare workers continue to drop sharply The Western Cape government says that declining Covid-19 infections amongst healthcare workers points to the positive impact of va... 12 April 2021 3:07 PM
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
View all Local
'ConCourt's latest play suggests that prison is very much on the table for Zuma' Former president Jacob Zuma has until Wednesday to propose what he feels would be an appropriate sentence if he is found guilty of... 12 April 2021 4:21 PM
Gatvol Capetonian Movement vows to fight City of Cape Town's damages claim Organiser Fadiel Adams believes this is a smear campaign by the City of Cape Town using taxpayers' money in this court action. 12 April 2021 12:40 PM
DA deliberates on candidate for Cape Town mayor Who will the DA put forward as its mayoral candidate for the 2021 local government elections? Three party heavyweights will go hea... 12 April 2021 11:53 AM
View all Politics
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. 12 April 2021 7:33 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
View all Business
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
South African sperm donor fights for access to his child The man donated sperm to a same sex-couple who allowed him access to the child for 4 years who have now changed their mind. 12 April 2021 1:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

Cost of TVs and smartphones expected to go up amid global semiconductor shortage

12 April 2021 2:25 PM
by Qama Qukula

Consumers may soon have to fork out more for electronic devices due to a global microchip shortage affecting various industries.

Experts anticipate that an industrywide semiconductor shortage could continue until 2022 or later.

Semiconductors - the microchips used extensively in electronic circuits - are in short supply around the world.

The shortage was caused by a range of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic, a fire at a Japanese chipmaker factory, the closure of a US chip manufacturer due to the Texas winter storm, and the added delays caused by the Suez Canal blockage.

The microchips are needed to make everything from cars and washing machines to gaming consoles, remotes, and even pregnancy tests.

Tech expert Alistair Fairweather says the semiconductor shortage could push the cost of smart TVs and smartphones up by 20% to 25%.

They expect that there will be shortages for at least a year or two.

Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak

What that means to an ordinary human is that you should expect that a smart TV or smartphone is going to more expensive than you anticipated.

Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak

More and more things have become chip-intensive... and there are only a few big factories that make these things [semiconductors].

Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak

The Ever Given getting stuck in the Suez Canal didn't help. It created a backlog, some of which was the semiconductors being shipped around the world.

Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak

Ford in America has had to slow down production on two of its biggest production lines because they can't get enough chips. The average car has several dozen chips in it.

Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak

When you think about semiconductors, you need to think about microchips or computer chips and you need to consider the fact that there are computer chips in everything.

Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak

Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:




12 April 2021 2:25 PM
by Qama Qukula

Trending

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

UK launches inquiry into lobbying scandal involving ex-PM

12 April 2021 7:27 PM

EFF: Claim that Ndlozi probed for rape an attempt to criminalise our leaders

12 April 2021 7:26 PM

Anele Tembe’s death throws suicide back in the spotlight

12 April 2021 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA