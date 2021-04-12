Cost of TVs and smartphones expected to go up amid global semiconductor shortage





Experts anticipate that an industrywide semiconductor shortage could continue until 2022 or later.

Semiconductors - the microchips used extensively in electronic circuits - are in short supply around the world.

The shortage was caused by a range of factors, including the Covid-19 pandemic, a fire at a Japanese chipmaker factory, the closure of a US chip manufacturer due to the Texas winter storm, and the added delays caused by the Suez Canal blockage.

The microchips are needed to make everything from cars and washing machines to gaming consoles, remotes, and even pregnancy tests.

Tech expert Alistair Fairweather says the semiconductor shortage could push the cost of smart TVs and smartphones up by 20% to 25%.

They expect that there will be shortages for at least a year or two. Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak

What that means to an ordinary human is that you should expect that a smart TV or smartphone is going to more expensive than you anticipated. Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak

More and more things have become chip-intensive... and there are only a few big factories that make these things [semiconductors]. Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak

The Ever Given getting stuck in the Suez Canal didn't help. It created a backlog, some of which was the semiconductors being shipped around the world. Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak

Ford in America has had to slow down production on two of its biggest production lines because they can't get enough chips. The average car has several dozen chips in it. Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak

When you think about semiconductors, you need to think about microchips or computer chips and you need to consider the fact that there are computer chips in everything. Alistair Fairweather, Co-Founder - PlainSpeak

