SAPS statement clears Ndlozi's name after Daily Sun rape story





The management of SAPS in Gauteng has distanced itself from a Daily Sun article wherein EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is named as a suspect in a rape case.

On Sunday, the Daily Sun reported that a 23-year-old woman filed a formal complaint with the police accusing the politician of raping her.

The newspaper claimed that the allegation was based on an affidavit made by the victim.

According to the article, the woman claimed that she was raped at an upmarket penthouse by a man who went by the name of Quinton and who she later discovered was Ndlozi.

Ndlozi, whose middle name is Quinton, denied the allegations and told the paper that it was a case of mistaken identity.

The police have confirmed that the rape case referred to in the article is being investigated, however, Ndlozi is not a suspect in the incident.

SAPS spokesperson Mathapelo Peters says Daily Sun reporter Amos Mananyetso falsely named Ndlozi in the article without getting a comment from the police's communication division.

EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu have both posted the police statement on Twitter vindicating their fellow party member.

#mbuyisenindlozi The police’s response to allegations of rape leveled against the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. TK pic.twitter.com/AzwYMFU6Xf — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2021

EFF Statement On Nonsensical Allegations Of Rape Against Commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pic.twitter.com/dQH1hMR46q — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 12, 2021

The SA Police says that “We can further confirm that Dr. Ndlozi is not a suspect in this case... Police hereby place it on record that the reporter behind this article in reference has not sought the comment of the SAPS on this matter even after he was advised to do so”. pic.twitter.com/zURzxwaj9S — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) April 12, 2021

For the record!!! pic.twitter.com/XL9nrzdNgE — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 12, 2021

The Devil Is A Liar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ipk1ksemR8 — Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 12, 2021