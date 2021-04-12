SAPS statement clears Ndlozi's name after Daily Sun rape story
The management of SAPS in Gauteng has distanced itself from a Daily Sun article wherein EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is named as a suspect in a rape case.
On Sunday, the Daily Sun reported that a 23-year-old woman filed a formal complaint with the police accusing the politician of raping her.
The newspaper claimed that the allegation was based on an affidavit made by the victim.
According to the article, the woman claimed that she was raped at an upmarket penthouse by a man who went by the name of Quinton and who she later discovered was Ndlozi.
Ndlozi, whose middle name is Quinton, denied the allegations and told the paper that it was a case of mistaken identity.
The police have confirmed that the rape case referred to in the article is being investigated, however, Ndlozi is not a suspect in the incident.
SAPS spokesperson Mathapelo Peters says Daily Sun reporter Amos Mananyetso falsely named Ndlozi in the article without getting a comment from the police's communication division.
EFF leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu have both posted the police statement on Twitter vindicating their fellow party member.
#mbuyisenindlozi The police’s response to allegations of rape leveled against the EFF’s Mbuyiseni Ndlozi. TK pic.twitter.com/AzwYMFU6Xf— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 12, 2021
EFF Statement On Nonsensical Allegations Of Rape Against Commissar Mbuyiseni Ndlozi pic.twitter.com/dQH1hMR46q— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 12, 2021
The SA Police says that “We can further confirm that Dr. Ndlozi is not a suspect in this case... Police hereby place it on record that the reporter behind this article in reference has not sought the comment of the SAPS on this matter even after he was advised to do so”. pic.twitter.com/zURzxwaj9S— Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) April 12, 2021
For the record!!! pic.twitter.com/XL9nrzdNgE— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 12, 2021
The Devil Is A Liar ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Ipk1ksemR8— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 12, 2021
“We can further confirm that Dr Ndlozi is not a suspect in this case.” Are you deliberately confused, or you are just disappointed 🤷🏿♂️— Julius Sello Malema (@Julius_S_Malema) April 12, 2021
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Local
Pilot project invites Capetonians to get rid of food waste at drop-off sites
There are eight sites where Cape Town residents can drop off their organic food waste as part of the City of Cape Town’s pilot project.Read More
WC govt says Covid-19 cases amongst healthcare workers continue to drop sharply
The Western Cape government says that declining Covid-19 infections amongst healthcare workers points to the positive impact of vaccines.Read More
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class'
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week.Read More
Homeless people want Cape Town by-laws declared unconstitutional
A group of homeless people have launched a court bid to have several City of Cape Town municipal by-laws declared unconstitutional and discriminatory.Read More
Gatvol Capetonian Movement vows to fight City of Cape Town's damages claim
Organiser Fadiel Adams believes this is a smear campaign by the City of Cape Town using taxpayers' money in this court action.Read More
Rapper AKA's fiancé Anele Tembe falls to death from Cape Town hotel
Eyewitness News reporter Lizell Persens says the paramedics confirmed that Tembe was alive when they arrived, but then died.Read More
South Africa urged to monitor vaccines after Israeli study on Pfizer efficacy
A study conducted in Israel suggests that the Pfizer vaccine may be less effective against the Covid-19 variant first found in South Africa.Read More
'Plattekloof road illegal drag racing escalated after lockdown levels lifted'
Paul Kruger of the local neighbourhood watch says authorities have failed to catch these racers in the act.Read More
John Hlophe found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway ConCourt judges
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has unanimously found Western Cape judge president John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.Read More
'She lived an exemplary life of giving' - Tributes pour in for Dr Sindi van Zyl
Dr. Sindi van Zyl is being remembered for her kindness and her endless generosity.Read More