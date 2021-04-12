Gatvol Capetonian Movement vows to fight City of Cape Town's damages claim





The City of Cape Town has but in an R1.4 million damages claim to political parties it says are responsible for the vandalism of property during protests in the city.

The pressure group Gatvol Capetonians and the Economic Freedom Fighters have been slapped with a bill of R1.3 million rand, and R800 000 respectively, notes Lester Kiewit.

Damage listed by the City includes traffic lights, roads, and infrastructure.

Lester notes there is a precedent for protest organisers to be held financially liable after the Constitutional Court ruled union Satawu be liable for a riot damage claim during a 2006 security guard strike in the city.

Let me assure you that this case will never make it to court. This is a three-year-old promise by JP Smith. Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian Movement

Adams says the City of Cape Town's press releases contains varying figures of the damages amount.

It is not a coincidence that nine days before by-election that the City is going to lose to the Cape Coloured Congress, they release this statement. Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian Movement

He believes this is a ploy by the City of Cape Town to tarnish his party.

This is the City of Cape Town abusing taxpayers' money by wasting it on attorneys in a smear campaign against us- but let the City proceed. Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian Movement

Let us go to court. We look forward to going to court. Fadiel Adams - Gatvol Capetonian Movement

Listen to the interview with Fadiel Adams in the audio below: