South African sperm donor fights for access to his child

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pilot project invites Capetonians to get rid of food waste at drop-off sites There are eight sites where Cape Town residents can drop off their organic food waste as part of the City of Cape Town’s pilot pro... 12 April 2021 5:14 PM
WC govt says Covid-19 cases amongst healthcare workers continue to drop sharply The Western Cape government says that declining Covid-19 infections amongst healthcare workers points to the positive impact of va... 12 April 2021 3:07 PM
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
View all Local
'ConCourt's latest play suggests that prison is very much on the table for Zuma' Former president Jacob Zuma has until Wednesday to propose what he feels would be an appropriate sentence if he is found guilty of... 12 April 2021 4:21 PM
Gatvol Capetonian Movement vows to fight City of Cape Town's damages claim Organiser Fadiel Adams believes this is a smear campaign by the City of Cape Town using taxpayers' money in this court action. 12 April 2021 12:40 PM
DA deliberates on candidate for Cape Town mayor Who will the DA put forward as its mayoral candidate for the 2021 local government elections? Three party heavyweights will go hea... 12 April 2021 11:53 AM
View all Politics
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. 12 April 2021 7:33 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
View all Business
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
South African sperm donor fights for access to his child The man donated sperm to a same sex-couple who allowed him access to the child for 4 years who have now changed their mind. 12 April 2021 1:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

South African sperm donor fights for access to his child

12 April 2021 1:20 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
sperm donor

The man donated sperm to a same sex-couple who allowed him access to the child for 4 years who have now changed their mind.

In what is a South African legal first, says Lester Kiewit, a sperm donor will approach the Gauteng High Court this week for him to have access to the child, conceived with his sperm.

He donated sperm to a same sex-couple who have now decided, they don't want the sperm donor in their life, despite him having been allowed access to the child for the last four years.

The man and his mother are now approaching the Gauteng High Court, says Lester.

In the court papers the donor admits that while having signed legal documents giving the same-sex couple full custody of the child, he did not realise the psychological impact it would have on him.

Maushami Chetty, CEO at Aarya Legal, talks to Lester about the case.

The court must always apply what is in the best interest of the child emphasises Chetty.

When it comes to any matter that deals with children, in terms of our common law as well as our Children's Act, the court is appointed the upper guardian of children, which means the court has a stronger say over the rights of the child than the biological parents or the guardians.

Maushami Chetty, CEO - Aarya Legal

This will always be determined on a case-by-case basis she says and the law makes many provisions for the Family Advocate to undertake the necessary investigations to inform the court.

Does the law cover issues around the example now being addressed in this case?

I don't think South African law has developed to cover all of these options - and people enter into what is known as known or unknown sperm donor agreements.

Maushami Chetty, CEO - Aarya Legal

It is not quite certain what the position of such an agreement is in our law.

Maushami Chetty, CEO - Aarya Legal

We always assess agreements in terms of what is called the bones mores [good morals] of society.

Maushami Chetty, CEO - Aarya Legal

She says there is a case precedent where a sperm donor can apply for visitation to the child.

Listen to the interview in the audio below:

Copyright : Andriy Popov / 123rf



12 April 2021 1:20 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
sperm donor

More from Lifestyle

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

12 April 2021 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class'

12 April 2021 2:02 PM

Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is the physical office space dying? Research shows not yet

11 April 2021 9:45 AM

A small study by a University of Stellenbosch Business School (USB) graduate shows that a mix of office-based work and remote work is the best option.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Local director realises lifelong dream with release of his debut feature film

9 April 2021 7:16 PM

Three years ago Kruger decided it was time to fulfil his dream, and started writing and directing his first movie, Fried Barry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

9 April 2021 2:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa

9 April 2021 11:52 AM

"Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Act's wording flawed - company responds after UIF says using 3rd party illegal

8 April 2021 8:50 PM

Bruce Whitfield follows up with Sweet Dreamz' Tyrel Painczyk after UIF rep says claimant cannot enlist help of professionals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)

8 April 2021 7:09 PM

Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

UK launches inquiry into lobbying scandal involving ex-PM

12 April 2021 7:27 PM

EFF: Claim that Ndlozi probed for rape an attempt to criminalise our leaders

12 April 2021 7:26 PM

Anele Tembe’s death throws suicide back in the spotlight

12 April 2021 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA