Homeless people want Cape Town by-laws declared unconstitutional
Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre will represent 11 homeless people who filed applications at the Western Cape High Court and at the Equality Court to challenge the City by-laws.
The applicants claim that the City of Cape Town's by-laws “criminalise homelessness” and violate a range of fundamental human rights.
"These by-laws criminalise homelessness by making it a crime for persons living on the street to conduct ordinary life-sustaining activities, like sleeping, camping, resting, bathing, erecting a shelter or keeping personal belongings in public", the law centre said in a statement.
ARCHIVES: Court orders City of Cape Town to stop harassing homeless people
In 2019, the same group of homeless people took the City to court seeking a final interdict preventing the so-called 'vagrancy fines'.
Ndifuna Ukwazi attorney Jonty Cogger says the latest court challenge is the second part of the 2019 application.
ARCHIVES: Homeless woman on why she's fighting CoCT's 'vagrant fines
We're asking the courts to declare these by-laws invalid to the extent that they violate a plethora of human rights.Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
My clients have been fined up to R2,000 for various transgressions with regards to these by-laws.Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
The criminalisation of this vulnerable grouping is cruel and inhumane. It's a punitive response to this socio-economic situtaion.Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
There's roughly 14,000 homeless people in Cape Town but only 2,400 beds. That's five times more homeless people than there are the provision of beds. In these circumstances it can never be justified to criminalise these acts.Jonty Cogger, Attorney - Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_152756112_poor-homeless-man-sleeps-on-the-street-in-the-heat-in-camps-bay-cape-town-south-africa-.html?term=homeless%2Bcape%2Btown&vti=ml6qbojaglpdspivz1-1-1
More from Local
Pilot project invites Capetonians to get rid of food waste at drop-off sites
There are eight sites where Cape Town residents can drop off their organic food waste as part of the City of Cape Town’s pilot project.Read More
WC govt says Covid-19 cases amongst healthcare workers continue to drop sharply
The Western Cape government says that declining Covid-19 infections amongst healthcare workers points to the positive impact of vaccines.Read More
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class'
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week.Read More
SAPS statement clears Ndlozi's name after Daily Sun rape story
SAPS says EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is not a suspect in a rape case that's being investigated by Gauteng police.Read More
Gatvol Capetonian Movement vows to fight City of Cape Town's damages claim
Organiser Fadiel Adams believes this is a smear campaign by the City of Cape Town using taxpayers' money in this court action.Read More
Rapper AKA's fiancé Anele Tembe falls to death from Cape Town hotel
Eyewitness News reporter Lizell Persens says the paramedics confirmed that Tembe was alive when they arrived, but then died.Read More
South Africa urged to monitor vaccines after Israeli study on Pfizer efficacy
A study conducted in Israel suggests that the Pfizer vaccine may be less effective against the Covid-19 variant first found in South Africa.Read More
'Plattekloof road illegal drag racing escalated after lockdown levels lifted'
Paul Kruger of the local neighbourhood watch says authorities have failed to catch these racers in the act.Read More
John Hlophe found guilty of gross misconduct for trying to sway ConCourt judges
The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has unanimously found Western Cape judge president John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.Read More
'She lived an exemplary life of giving' - Tributes pour in for Dr Sindi van Zyl
Dr. Sindi van Zyl is being remembered for her kindness and her endless generosity.Read More