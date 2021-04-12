Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class'





Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week.

RELATED: Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

Wiese, founder of Wiesenhof Coffees, chats to Lester Kiewit on The Midday Report.

The former rugby lock says he is doing well and thanked CapeTalk listeners for all the well wishes and care.

It was a bit unexpected and a bit of a scare. Kobus Wiese

He says he is thankful for the excellent medical care at both the Paarl Mediclinic and Panorama Hospital.

All the staff there were just world-class. Kobus Wiese

Has this been a wake-up call, asks Lester?

I'm not one of those guys who get on a scale every second day, so I'm don't have an issue with that. Yes, I carry a few kilos too many and I will see if I can shed a few pounds - but this incident was not about cholesterol or blocked arteries. Kobus Wiese

He explains the heart attack was caused by one artery that had developed a tear and resulting slow-bleed which formed blood clots.

Listen to the interview with Kobus Wiese below: