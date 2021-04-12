WC govt says Covid-19 cases amongst healthcare workers continue to drop sharply





During the first week of April 2021, only two new Covid-19 infections were recorded amongst healthcare workers in the province.

Last month, the Western Cape recorded just 38 Covid-19 infections amongst healthcare workers - that's the lowest level of since the pandemic started in March last year.

At the height of the second wave in December 2020, over 1,971 healthcare workers were infected with the virus.

Since the start of vaccinations in February, more than 53,000 healthcare workers have been inoculated in the Western Cape as part of the Sisonke trial.

Officials say that the number of healthcare workers infected with Covid-19 in the Western Cape continues to drop sharply due to the vaccination programme in the province.

Vaccines work – they are safe, and they are effective, and we now urgently need to get more people, especially those at high risk of severe Covid-19 infection, vaccinated as soon as possible. This is a top priority for the Western Cape Government which is working around the clock to ensure that we have a successful, world-class vaccination programme. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Overall, there has been a plateauing of infections in the Western Cape, according to a statement by Western Cape Premier Alan Winde.

Winde has thanked residents for playing their part to help stop the spread of Covid-19.

The Western Cape Government is continuing to respond to any new clusters of infections that emerge through our surveillance systems. To date, we have had success in containing cluster outbreaks. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier