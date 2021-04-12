Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?
Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.
It took a pandemic but working from home is now mainstream.
Some have returned to the office; some want to return while others are unwilling to give up the autonomy of their new way of working.
RELATED: Working from home? How to get a tax refund from Sars
When vaccines start rolling out en masse; how will employers, and employees navigate the new, new normal?
Should we keep working from home?
Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term?
How can employers keep the best parts of remote working, when a return to the office becomes possible?
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.
… I promise they’ll all be back within a year… In New Zealand… everybody is back in the office…Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap
There’ll definitely be more flexibility… Most companies are looking at bringing 60% of their people back permanently…Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap
How will you get promoted? How will you be recognised? … The reality is ‘out of sight, out of mind’…Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap
We take on a different persona when we walk into the office…Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap
America is on a big drive to get people back in the office… You can’t innovate [when everybody is at home] … As people are trickling back; they’re loving it…Linda Trim, Director - Giant Leap
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_40507004_funny-and-crazy-man-using-a-computer-on-gray-background.html?term=laptop%2Bfunny&vti=lgxu1v72ulpamj4cq8-1-14
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited
Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.Read More
'Western Cape to start vaccinating over-60s in May'
"There’s been no significant sign of cluster events emanating from the Easter weekend," says W Cape Head of Health Keith Cloete.Read More
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift'
Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF.Read More
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF
"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.Read More
Covid-19 vaccinations: 'Private sector is raring to go!'
Sibanye-Stillwater has set aside R200 million to vaccinate its entire workforce and their families, says Helena Wasserman.Read More
Lockdown traffic trends: Less congestion as work rhythms change - research
Vehicle tracking specialist Tracker commissioned research into how the lockdown impacted vehicle movement during the lockdown.Read More
'Drinking is how we celebrate and mourn. It’s who we are'
"We’re all sitting in suspense," says Adrie Vermeulen (South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence).Read More
UK pandemic starts to end: 'There’s lightness in the air! 20 degrees and sunny!'
The United Kingdom is taking its first cautious steps in opening up. "We can play sport again!" says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
Discovery medical aid to vaccinate 50 000 of its 3 million members per day
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Ryan Noach, Chief Executive at Discovery Health.Read More
South Africa to produce 30 million J&J Covid-19 vaccines
The Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Aspen Pharmacare will produce the vaccines in Gqeberha (Port Elizabeth).Read More
More from 947 COVID-19 updates, tips, & information
Medical aid members won't be given priority in the queue for Covid-19 jab
The mass vaccination programme is expected to start in May following the arrival of 51 million jabs from various drug makers.Read More
Your boss can discipline you for recklessly exposing yourself to Covid - lawyer
Hedda Schensema, Director in the Employment practice at Cliffe Dekker Hofmeyr says they most definitely can.Read More
78% of South Africans will sacrifice select human rights to fight Covid - survey
The HSRC has conducted several surveys during the pandemic and the latest shows citizens are prepared to give up some rights.Read More
'New variant means 67% vaccinations will no longer be enough for herd immunity'
Bhekisisa Health Journalism Centre's Aisha Abdool Karim explains factors affecting SA's drive towards Covid-19 immunity.Read More
School sport under Covid? Teams can train but no inter-school matches allowed
Head of Sport and Teacher at Westerford High Alison Grey explains the current regulations regarding school sports.Read More
SABS bans hand sanitisers containing acetone, methanol and methylated spirits
South African Bureau of Standards issues new standards for hand sanitisers.Read More
'SA needs to do 150k jabs per day to vaccinate 67% of population by December'
A data expert says SA govt will have to administer 150,000 vaccines every day for the rest of the year in order to achieve herd immunity by December.Read More
'For deaf people, mask-wearing is a big barrier. I've experienced it'
Deaf activist Jabaar Mohamed says face masks that cover the mouth aren't accessible for deaf and hearing-impaired people who rely on lip-reading to communicate.Read More
It's been exactly one year since the first Covid-19 case was confirmed in SA
South Africa recorded its first coronavirus case on this day one year ago.Read More
More Home Affairs services open under Level 1: Here's a look at what has resumed
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi has announced that more Home Affairs services will resume from Thursday, under South Africa’s level 1 lockdown.Read More