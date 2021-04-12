Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa





The Road Accident Fund (RAF) has obtained a court order preventing successful applicants from claiming any of the Fund's money or assets.

The Fund has new management, but it is under investigation and faces imminent collapse.

If the RAF collapses, drivers will face lawsuits and applicants will battle for compensation.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Duvenage warned years ago that the RAF is “a plunder pot of massive proportion”.

The Road Accident Fund is a plunder pot of massive proportion. It needs to be investigated at the highest level. We implore ⁦@PresidencyZA⁩ to set up an independent enquiry into this sick state of affairs at RAF. https://t.co/CQrIaGywJM — Wayne Duvenage (@wayneduv) July 1, 2018

Around R45 billion a year [goes into the RAF] … 12 years ago, it was R9 billion… Something seriously has gone wrong… It is R300 billion in debt… The institution has lost control… Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

You’ve got ambulance chasers… and a lot of out-of-court settlements where lawyers are getting very, very rich… If you don’t have the team to challenge that, you lose control… Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

They keep running to the taxman… The levy has gone up… We’ve lost control. Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

There are more people driving without licenses now… Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

What are we going to do to fix the Road Accident Fund? … Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse

