Pilot project invites Capetonians to get rid of food waste at drop-off sites





The City is trialling a food waste project aimed at diverting food waste from landfills.

The food waste diversion project is underway at City drop-off sites and four additional pop-up sites.

The existing drop-off sites are Belhar, Killarney, Hout Bay, and Woodstock and there are four pop-up sites in the Cape Town CBD, Claremont CBD, Durbanville, and Somerset West.

Residents are issued with a 5-litre bucket to fill with organic food waste, which should be temporarily stored in the fridge.

When the buckets are filled, the waste can be taken to the designated site where the bucket was received.

The bucket will be decanted, cleaned, and reissued to the participant.

The City’s head of waste minimisation Alison Davison says the waste will be composted for the duration of the project, which will run until 30 June 2021.

Davison says it's one of the various strategies being trialed to divert food waste from landfills, including a garden waste programme as well as a home composting container programme.

For more information about the pilot project, Cape Town residents can speak to the team on-site or contact the City at re.cycling@capetown.gov.za.

Click here to read more about the food waste project and the operating hours at various drop off-sites.

The food waste will be composted at one of our City waste management facilities for now. We'll measure how much waste is brought in and whether it's feasible for a future rollout. Alison Davison, Head of Waste Minimisation - City of Cape Town

This is a research pilot where we are seeing how many people participate and how many tonnes are collected. Alison Davison, Head of Waste Minimisation - City of Cape Town

The project has been set up in eight sites... there are four of the City's existing drop-off sites... you can pop into one of those sites and receive your 5-litre bucket into which you will put your food waste... Alison Davison, Head of Waste Minimisation - City of Cape Town

There are four temporary sites in CBD areas. These are open for shorter periods on allocated days. Alison Davison, Head of Waste Minimisation - City of Cape Town

