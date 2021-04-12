Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means
Absa is ending its 25-year-old money market unit trust because, it says, many investors mistakenly believe it guarantees returns.
Investments will be paid out or they can reinvest into another fund by 1 July 2021.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kokkie Kooyman, a Portfolio Manager at Denker.
Standard Bank renamed their money market…Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker
Interest rates have dropped considerably… They’re saying to clients to rather move their money to a savings account… It’s simply the pressure of lower interest rates on the fee…Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker
Listen to the interview and a statement by Absa in the audio below.
