Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

Absa is ending its 25-year-old money market unit trust because, it says, many investors mistakenly believe it guarantees returns.

Investments will be paid out or they can reinvest into another fund by 1 July 2021.

Absa is shutting down its wildly popular money market unit trust because many investors have the wrong idea about it. © wirestock/123rf

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kokkie Kooyman, a Portfolio Manager at Denker.

Standard Bank renamed their money market… Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker

Interest rates have dropped considerably… They’re saying to clients to rather move their money to a savings account… It’s simply the pressure of lower interest rates on the fee… Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker

