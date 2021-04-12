Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Pilot project invites Capetonians to get rid of food waste at drop-off sites There are eight sites where Cape Town residents can drop off their organic food waste as part of the City of Cape Town’s pilot pro... 12 April 2021 5:14 PM
WC govt says Covid-19 cases amongst healthcare workers continue to drop sharply The Western Cape government says that declining Covid-19 infections amongst healthcare workers points to the positive impact of va... 12 April 2021 3:07 PM
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
View all Local
'ConCourt's latest play suggests that prison is very much on the table for Zuma' Former president Jacob Zuma has until Wednesday to propose what he feels would be an appropriate sentence if he is found guilty of... 12 April 2021 4:21 PM
Gatvol Capetonian Movement vows to fight City of Cape Town's damages claim Organiser Fadiel Adams believes this is a smear campaign by the City of Cape Town using taxpayers' money in this court action. 12 April 2021 12:40 PM
DA deliberates on candidate for Cape Town mayor Who will the DA put forward as its mayoral candidate for the 2021 local government elections? Three party heavyweights will go hea... 12 April 2021 11:53 AM
View all Politics
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa. 12 April 2021 7:33 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
View all Business
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
South African sperm donor fights for access to his child The man donated sperm to a same sex-couple who allowed him access to the child for 4 years who have now changed their mind. 12 April 2021 1:20 PM
View all Lifestyle
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA' Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there. 8 April 2021 11:04 AM
View all Sport
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa. 1 April 2021 2:58 PM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of anima... 8 April 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF "The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders. 7 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous. 9 April 2021 2:49 PM
'Urban speed limit must be lowered from 60 km/h to 30 km/h' "If you get hit by a car at 60 km/h, your chance of survival is zero," says Kirsten Wilkins, an urban designer at Open Streets. 9 April 2021 12:58 PM
Vodacom cuts data costs: It's still twice what we should be paying - tech journo "Countries a lot poorer than us, with far less infrastructure than us; they’re sitting at around R40/GB," says Sam Wright. 8 April 2021 1:57 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

12 April 2021 6:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Personal finance
investing
investments
Kokkie Kooyman
Denker
Absa money market
Absa money market unit trust

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.

Click here for all our "personal finance" articles in one place.

Absa is ending its 25-year-old money market unit trust because, it says, many investors mistakenly believe it guarantees returns.

Investments will be paid out or they can reinvest into another fund by 1 July 2021.

Absa is shutting down its wildly popular money market unit trust because many investors have the wrong idea about it. © wirestock/123rf

RELATED: 4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Kokkie Kooyman, a Portfolio Manager at Denker.

Standard Bank renamed their money market…

Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker

Interest rates have dropped considerably… They’re saying to clients to rather move their money to a savings account… It’s simply the pressure of lower interest rates on the fee…

Kokkie Kooyman, Portfolio Manager - Denker

Listen to the interview and a statement by Absa in the audio below.




12 April 2021 6:18 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Absa
Personal finance
investing
investments
Kokkie Kooyman
Denker
Absa money market
Absa money market unit trust

More from MyMoney Online

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa

9 April 2021 11:52 AM

"Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

4.8 million South Africans have unclaimed benefits worth R42 billion - Liberty

7 April 2021 11:08 AM

"The money is safe and waiting for you to come forward," says Kabelo van der Merwe of Unclaimed Benefits at Liberty.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Petrol price goes up by a record R1/litre at midnight - remember to fill up!

6 April 2021 12:45 PM

This time it’s worth filling up. Transport economist Ofentse Mokwena explains the reasons behind the record fuel price hike.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Formula - how much you need to stop working for money, forever

6 April 2021 11:48 AM

How much do you need so you can live off your investments? Certified Financial Planner Paul Roelofse shares a few formulas.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Want to be poor? Take financial advice from TikTok (satisfaction guaranteed!)

29 March 2021 7:34 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nomi Bodlani, Head of Strategic Markets at Allan Gray.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Suzuki is selling so well in South Africa right now

23 March 2021 10:24 AM

"The cheapest car is a Suzuki S-Presso," says motoring journo Alex Parker. "I drove one; it’s much less terrible than I thought!"

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The JSE is near record highs – while the economy crashes and burns

19 March 2021 11:32 AM

The JSE is near record levels; what are investors smoking? Personal finance advisor Warren Ingram explains the disconnect.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sun International declares huge drop in income, loss of R1.1 billion

15 March 2021 7:25 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Sun International Group CEO Anthony Leeming.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stadio – spun out from Curro – is enrolling far more students than expected

15 March 2021 6:52 PM

It aims to enrol 56 000 students by 2026. The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Stadio Holdings CEO Chris Vorster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

Business Opinion Lifestyle

Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

UK launches inquiry into lobbying scandal involving ex-PM

12 April 2021 7:27 PM

EFF: Claim that Ndlozi probed for rape an attempt to criminalise our leaders

12 April 2021 7:26 PM

Anele Tembe’s death throws suicide back in the spotlight

12 April 2021 7:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA