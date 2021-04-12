Streaming issues? Report here
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Personal finance
book review
business book
business book review
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
The Billionaire Mindset
The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur
Daniel Strauss
getting rich

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Click here for all our business book reviews in one place.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author of a new or trending business book.

This week Whitfield interviewed venture capital entrepreneur Daniel Strauss about his new book, “The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur”.

© alphaspirit/123rf

Popular business book reviews:

Description of “The Billionaire Mindset” on UPPERcase:

What sets the rich apart from “normal people”?

A mindset.

In “The Billionaire Mindset”, Daniel Strauss (the Strauss in the investment firm Stocks & Strauss) and a highly successful venture capitalist explains how to adopt this life-changing new mindset.

He shares his secrets of success, including how to access capital, where to find the right people to help you reach your goals, and explains how to free your mind from self-imposed limitations so that you can also think like a billionaire.

For more detail, listen to the interview in the audio below

Click here for all our "personal finance" articles in one place.




