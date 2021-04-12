Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited
If you helped yourself to money you’re not entitled to; I hope you get locked up. I hope you go to jail. That would be fabulous!Bruce Whitfield, presenter - The Money Show
Employers who received the Unemployment Insurance Fund’s (UIF) special COVID-19 TERS benefits will be audited.
The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) is investigating claims of corruption regarding TERS benefits.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Ruth Maforimbo, a Senior Manager for People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa (EMEIA).
The current audit should bring to light what was misappropriated… We’re positive the misused funds will be recovered…Ruth Maforimbo, Senior Manager - People Advisory Services, EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa
The audits started in December. They’ll run for six months… but they’ll be extended…Ruth Maforimbo, Senior Manager - People Advisory Services, EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa
All companies that have misused funds will be brought to book… They [UIF] should be able to recover most of what has been misused…Ruth Maforimbo, Senior Manager - People Advisory Services, EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
