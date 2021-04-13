Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
'Military is finally accepting some form of liability for Collins Khosa's death'

13 April 2021 9:19 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Lockdown
Collins Khoza

One year since his death, the Khosa family legal representative, Wikus Steyl says there will be some form of payout to the family.

Hard lockdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic last year saw citizens killed at the hands of soldiers and police. One man whose death shocked the nation was Collins Khosa.

10 April 2021 marked a year since the brutal death of Khosa at the hands of soldiers in Alexandra, all because they thought he had violated liquor regulations under lockdown.

Since then his family has taken on the state to find justice. Their legal representative, Wikus Steyl, speaks to Refilwe Moloto.

Steyl says the Johannesburg branch of the family had the tombstone unveiling for Khosa this past weekend.

It has opened old wounds for them. they are very emotional and have been for the past two weeks. It is not an anniversary if you can call it that, that they have been looking forward to.

Wikus Steyl, Legal representative for Khosa family

The children and mother are even worse. They are struggling to keep their heads above water and are struggling to accept what happened to Collins.

Wikus Steyl, Legal representative for Khosa family

SANDF cleared the soldiers involved in his death of culpability.

If we go back to that first report that actually found that Collins and his brother-in-law were the cause of his own death...and the soldiers did nothing wrong....it is an insult to the family and cannot be accepted.

Wikus Steyl, Legal representative for Khosa family

Steyl says a review has since found the soldiers were guilty to some extent but the outcome has not changed. The procedures are being reviewed and new rules are being put in place, he adds.

But no one is telling them how to apply the rules and do their duty. I think it is just a sham and a show they are putting up for the public to make it seem like something is being done to avoid future killings but it is not going to happen. The killings will continue.

Wikus Steyl, Legal representative for Khosa family

The South African Police Service (SAPS) is still investigating it as a murder docket.

That investigation is unfortunately still underway, it is a long process, but it is going in a direction that someone will be held criminally liable.

Wikus Steyl, Legal representative for Khosa family

Is civil action being taken?

Steyl says a summons has been instituted against the Minister of Defence and negotiations are underway.

He says it seems there will be some form of payout to the family, though not the entire relief being sought. For example, they have not agreed to erect a statue in Khosa's name as requested by the family.

But it finally seems the military is accepting some form of liability and responsibility.

Wikus Steyl, Legal representative for Khosa family

Once the case went public he says people came forward with their own incidents of alleged abuse at the hands of the military he says.

My office is flooded with files of cases of SANDF brutality, especially during lockdown.

Wikus Steyl, Legal representative for Khosa family

So many people were assaulted, humiliated, others were killed, shot, injured.

Wikus Steyl, Legal representative for Khosa family

It seems like our law enforcement and military is untrained, unprepared, and out of control, and simply do not know how to do their job.

Wikus Steyl, Legal representative for Khosa family

Listen to the interview in the audio below:




