CT mayoral candidate interviews on hold due to dispute over selection panel - DA





The three DA members contesting for the mayoral race in Cape Town are incumbent Dan Plato, DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and DA MP and finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube says candidate interviews have been postponed while the party's Federal Legal Commission (FLC) looks into the DA's candidate nomination regulations.

The DA is meant to appoint a selection panel made up of 20 members who will interview the three candidates and decide who is best suited for the job.

The 20-member panel consists of 10 members from the federal executive, five members from the provincial executive, and five members of the Cape Town council.

Gwarube explains to CapeTalk that there have been some concerns that some of the Cape Town councillors on the selection panel may have a conflict of interest.

The FLC is expected to spend this week exploring the various interpretations of the conflict of interest clauses in the candidate nomination regulations.

In this instance, there has been a dispute on who is suitable to sit on the panel when it comes to the regional executive. Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

The region, which is the City of Cape Town, has lodged a dispute about who they are of the view should be representing the region in that instance. Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

Because it is such an important process, we need to make sure all the different tiers of the selection panel are onboard and satisfied with the fairness of the process. Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

The interviews have had to be halted so that the interpretation of the nomination candidate regulations can be looked at to see whether or not it has been interpreted fairly. Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

