Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament' 13 April 2021 8:02 PM
Eskom announces return of Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm tonight Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday. 13 April 2021 6:34 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 13 April 2021 6:33 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges Correctional Services Dept says the alleged creative artist has contravened the prisons act using uniforms without permission. 13 April 2021 1:38 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
CT mayoral candidate interviews on hold due to dispute over selection panel - DA The DA has had to postpone its mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town after a disagreement over who serves on the selection pan... 13 April 2021 9:57 AM
View all Politics
[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space The co-working office space owner describes a shocking incident when scamsters hired the boardroom to fleece unsuspecting victims. 13 April 2021 12:54 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science. 13 April 2021 9:02 AM
View all Business
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Sport
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
NASA uses SA-made invention to conduct hearing tests on astronauts in space Dr. Dirk Koekemoer is the brains behind a portable audiometer that is being used aboard the International Space Station (ISS). 13 April 2021 3:25 PM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

CT mayoral candidate interviews on hold due to dispute over selection panel - DA

13 April 2021 9:57 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DA
2021 municipal elections
DA mayoral candidate

The DA has had to postpone its mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town after a disagreement over who serves on the selection panel.

The three DA members contesting for the mayoral race in Cape Town are incumbent Dan Plato, DA provincial leader Bonginkosi Madikizela and DA MP and finance spokesperson Geordin Hill-Lewis.

DA spokesperson Siviwe Gwarube says candidate interviews have been postponed while the party's Federal Legal Commission (FLC) looks into the DA's candidate nomination regulations.

RELATED: DA deliberates on candidate for Cape Town mayor

The DA is meant to appoint a selection panel made up of 20 members who will interview the three candidates and decide who is best suited for the job.

The 20-member panel consists of 10 members from the federal executive, five members from the provincial executive, and five members of the Cape Town council.

Gwarube explains to CapeTalk that there have been some concerns that some of the Cape Town councillors on the selection panel may have a conflict of interest.

The FLC is expected to spend this week exploring the various interpretations of the conflict of interest clauses in the candidate nomination regulations.

In this instance, there has been a dispute on who is suitable to sit on the panel when it comes to the regional executive.

Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

The region, which is the City of Cape Town, has lodged a dispute about who they are of the view should be representing the region in that instance.

Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

Because it is such an important process, we need to make sure all the different tiers of the selection panel are onboard and satisfied with the fairness of the process.

Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

The interviews have had to be halted so that the interpretation of the nomination candidate regulations can be looked at to see whether or not it has been interpreted fairly.

Siviwe Gwarube, Spokesperson - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




13 April 2021 9:57 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
DA
2021 municipal elections
DA mayoral candidate

More from Politics

[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges

13 April 2021 1:38 PM

Correctional Services Dept says the alleged creative artist has contravened the prisons act using uniforms without permission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ'

13 April 2021 10:53 AM

"If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ConCourt's latest play suggests that prison is very much on the table for Zuma'

12 April 2021 4:21 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma has until Wednesday to propose what he feels would be an appropriate sentence if he is found guilty of contempt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gatvol Capetonian Movement vows to fight City of Cape Town's damages claim

12 April 2021 12:40 PM

Organiser Fadiel Adams believes this is a smear campaign by the City of Cape Town using taxpayers' money in this court action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DA deliberates on candidate for Cape Town mayor

12 April 2021 11:53 AM

Who will the DA put forward as its mayoral candidate for the 2021 local government elections? Three party heavyweights will go head to head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

JSC must recommend suspension of Judge Hlophe - Freedom Under Law

12 April 2021 10:04 AM

The Judicial Conduct Tribunal has unanimously found Western Cape judge president John Hlophe guilty of gross misconduct.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ANC top 6 meeting audio leak raises questions about trust among party leaders'

11 April 2021 11:02 AM

Political analyst Ralph Mathekga says the leaked recording from Jacob Zuma’s virtual meeting with the ANC top six last month shows major mistrust within the party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

ConCourt letter asking Zuma to propose sanction was an error: Eusebius McKaiser

10 April 2021 11:11 AM

"The judiciary should be rendering Zuma ordinary rather than treating him as special", says political analyst and broadcaster Eusebius McKaiser.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We're the wealthiest we've ever been' (those with financial assets, anyway)

8 April 2021 7:09 PM

Reserve Bank stats show SA household wealth rose in 2020 despite Covid. But this obviously applies to a minority says Kevin Lings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

List of MPs on Mkhwebane impeachment committee released

8 April 2021 4:37 PM

Parliament has appointed 26 MPs to lead the inquiry that could lead to Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane's impeachment.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting

Local

Eskom announces return of Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm tonight

Local

[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space

Local Business

EWN Highlights

IN FULL: Zweli Mkhize's statement on suspension of J&J vaccine rollout

13 April 2021 7:46 PM

DA welcomes SCA ruling that Zuma must repay State for legal fees

13 April 2021 7:41 PM

Some ANC secretaries confused by Magashule's 'amended’ step aside memo

13 April 2021 6:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA