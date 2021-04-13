Unions welcome new DBE rules that impose indefinite ban on sex pest teachers
The Basic Education Department (DBE) gazetted a new set of rules for teachers under the Employment of Educators Act last week Friday.
The new terms and conditions of employment for educators outline a range of sanctions for various categories of teacher misconduct.
The teaching bans range from one year up to a lifetime depending on the offence they are found guilty of.
Teachers will face indefinite bans if they are found having sexual relations with a learner or if they are convicted of crimes such as murder, rape, and assault in a court of law.
Teachers who run a money lending scheme or are drunk on duty could face a three-year ban, while teachers who are found sleeping on duty could be banned for a year.
Teacher unions Sadtu and Naptosa have both welcome the new regulations, particularly the lifetime ban for sex offenders.
Sadtu's Xolani Fakude says the terms and conditions will help improve the integrity and image of the teaching profession.
Fakude says some of the regulations will be tested in practice against existing labour laws and processes.
We would not be against such interventions. They provide more clarity and uniformity in our context as education workers.Xolani Fakude, Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union
We would hope that such clarity in terms of the regulations would serve as a strong deterrent factor.Xolani Fakude, Head of secretariat - South African Democratic Teachers Union
Naptosa's Basil Manuel says the union is satisfied with most of the regulations, but there are some sanctions that seem excessive, such as the lifetime ban for the illegal possession of an intoxicating substance.
Manuel says he believes that there should be room for rehabilitation and restorative justice.
However, Naptosa supports the lifetime ban for sex offenders.
"When it comes to the protection of children, particularly sexual offences, we will not be swayed on that one", Manuel tells CapeTalk.
There is good in this... to ensure the proection of children.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
There are one or two points that we are uncomfortable with and we will be raising them.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
But in essence, Naptosa is in support of a document such as this because it does put an end date to you having to show that you have recovered. That gives people hope.Basil Manuel, Executive Director - Naptosa
Listen to Sadtu's Xolani Fakude on Early Breakfast with Africa Melane:
Listen to Naptosa's Basil Manuel on Today with Kieno Kammies:
