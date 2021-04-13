'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ'





I find it very difficult to put ‘intelligence’ and David Mahlobo in one sentence, but anyway… Kieno Kammies, presenter - CapeTalk

The police are investigating former Intelligence Minister David Mahlobo for illegally spying on critics of former President Jacob Zuma.

The Hawks are closing in on Mahlobo, reports City Press, and have begun interviewing witnesses.

Among those unlawfully spied upon, according to a state security operative, are former Sygnia CEO Magda Wierzycka, journalism professor Anton Harber, and Finance Minister Tito Mboweni.

David Mahlobo. Picture: Ihsaan Haffejee/EWN.

Kieno Kammies interviewed Harber.

I’m in a state of disbelief! It’s the second time this has happened to me in the democratic era… I lead a very dull life! … I look at the role of the state security agency in undermining and corrupting journalism… I was looking into them, so they looked into me… Professor Anton Harber - journalism, Wits

It’s a gross invasion. We joke about it because it’s so ridiculous that they’re wasting their resources on this. But we should be enraged that they’re abusing their power and interfering with journalists… Professor Anton Harber - journalism, Wits

My family and children are upset… How far did it go? … It happened repeatedly… Do they do anything else? If we closed them down; would we be more or less safe? I suspect we’ll save a lot of money and we will be no less safe… Professor Anton Harber - journalism, Wits

You see the continued decimation of our newsrooms… Independent Newspapers have gone completely rogue, operating outside the world of professional journalism… It weakens our democracy… Professor Anton Harber - journalism, Wits

We have to start teaching our children critical media literacy… Professor Anton Harber - journalism, Wits

Listen to the interviews in the audio below.