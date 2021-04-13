Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday





Multiple award-winning South African actress Quanita Adams takes to the airwaves on Sunday to share her favourite hits with CapeTalk listeners.

She'll be presenting her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith on Sunday at 10 am.

Quanita is known for her film performances in Forgiveness and Skeem, and for her theatre work in At Her Feet, Truth in Translation, and more recently Boesman & Lena.

She has most recently taken to the small screen and is currently performing in the hospital drama series Binneland on Kyknet.

Watch this clip of Quanita performing in Susters below: