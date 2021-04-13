[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space





Kieno Kammies speaks to Glen Charles, the owner of Glee At Work, a co-working office space in Green Point, Cape Town.

We rent out offices to companies and we have a board room and a meeting room, and we rent that out on an hourly rate to various companies and individuals. Glen Charles, Owner - Glee At Work

Normally, everything is hunky-dory but this was a unique case. it was unbelievable. Glen Charles, Owner - Glee At Work

Charles describes how a new client called on Easter Monday and booked the boardroom for the remainder of that week.

I went to the office on the Tuesday and they didn't pitch up. Glen Charles, Owner - Glee At Work

He called the phone number and spoke to a man who said it was his wife Pearl who had booked the venue, handed over the phone where upon she apologised and promised to be there the next day.

The following day Charles describes a dozen people knocking on the door saying they had come for an interview.

I assumed ok well Pearl's conducting interviews which is fine. She arrived an hour later, super confident, a lovely person, and put me at ease straight away. Glen Charles, Owner - Glee At Work

She continued interviewing some 60 to 70 people throughout the rest of that week, he says.

Pearl then asked if she could use the facility on that Saturday.

She asked if I could open for her on Saturday because she had had a huge response to these adverts. Glen Charles, Owner - Glee At Work

Charles says he believes there were two scammers, the woman names pearl and her 'assistant. on Saturday only the assistant arrived and spoke to the people who had gathered,

She said to them I will see you in ten minutes...and she left. Glen Charles, Owner - Glee At Work

When Charles called the phone number to find out what was going on, he was told by the same man he had spoken to earlier in the week that it was the wrong number and to stop calling.

That is when I thought something is not quite right here, and I went and spoke to everybody sitting there and said guys I think you have been scammed. And they said but we have been paying for our interviews. Glen Charles, Owner - Glee At Work

They had all paid R120 as an initial admin fee. But there was more.

All those returning on Saturday had received a message on Friday night saying 'you got the job congratulations. Bring with you R1500 or R2500 or R5000 and one had a message to say bring R12,000 to sign the ontracts. Glen Charles, Owner - Glee At Work

Charles estimates that if the scam had been completed they would have taken in R50,000 that Saturday.

While there is CCTV footage in the building precinct, Charles says masks might make identification challenging.

The South African Police Services (SAPS) arrived on the scene and began an investigation.

Victims shared that at least four or five different company names used by the perpetrators with different cell numbers for the woman known as Pearl and Thandi.

The messages that came to their phones were put together by someone I would say has a legal background because they were very well written. Glen Charles, Owner - Glee At Work

Listen to the interview below: