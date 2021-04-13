Streaming issues? Report here
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Tendai Mtawarira
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
money beliefs
Other People's Money
Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Click here for all the "Other People's Money" articles in one place.

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews a famous person about her or his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes, and failures, etc.) as part of his weekly “Other People’s Money” feature.

This week Whitfield interviewed Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira.

Springboks' Tendai 'Beast' Mtawarira during the Webb Ellis trophy tour in Pretoria after the team won the Rugby Wolrd Cup 2019. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Related "Other People's Money" articles:

The Zimbabwean born crusher of Englishmen made his debut for the Springboks in 2008 against Wales.

Beast is the most-capped prop in Springbok history (117) and the third most capped player overall after Victor Matfield and Bryan Habana.

Wearing the green and gold of the Springboks is a huge honour for me. That jersey is part of me. The green and gold flow in my blood.

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

  • What is it that Beast believes about money?

  • Does it keep him up at night?

  • Does he spend like crazy or save compulsively?

  • How did his childhood experiences shape his views on money?

I got into rugby because I wanted to change my life and provide for my family…

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

In Zimbabwe, things were really bad… the economy was on the brink of collapsing. We didn’t have much… I came to South Africa with R2000 to my name… I really value money. I’m not the spending type.

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

When I played my first year of professional rugby… I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous! … I didn’t fall into that trap [overspending] … I invested in real estate…

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

Listen to the interview in the audio below (and scroll down for more quotes from it).

I didn’t complete the BCom in Marketing. Rugby took over, man! … I resurrected my studies. I just completed my postgraduate diploma… going into an MBA soon.

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

I don’t miss rugby. I had an amazing journey… I played more than 350 first-class games! That’s a lot of rugby, man! My body is in good shape… My neck and back; sometimes I feel it…

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

I have a retirement annuity…

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend

I love to travel… I try to venture to places I’ve never been… I’m a big fan of the US, I’ve been there a few times… It’s my favourite place to visit. I take my family with…

Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira, Springbok Legend



