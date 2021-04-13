AI-based algorithm shows SA has low risk of Covid-19 third wave - for now
The algorithm has been designed by Wits University in partnership with iThemba LABS, the Gauteng government, and York University in Canada.
The AI-powered algorithm is an early detection system that helps predict future Covid-19 cases based on historical infection data.
Prof Bruce Mellado from iThemba LABS says the current data shows that the risk for a third infection wave of Covid-19 remains low.
While models show a low risk of a third wave, the country is still highly vulnerable, the professor explains to CapeTalk.
Mellado, who's a member of the Covid-19 advisory committee in Gauteng, says the algorithm can predict Covid-19 infections at least two weeks ahead of time.
He says the early detection system could give authorities sufficient time to react before the next wave takes place.
A week and a half after the holidays, we don't seem to see a resurgence in the number of cases.Prof Bruce Mellado, Senior Scientist - iThemba LABS
There are also many other indices that we look into that corroborate that statement.Prof Bruce Mellado, Senior Scientist - iThemba LABS
For now, as of today, we don't seem to see a high risk of a third wave, but it does not mean that a third wave will not take place.Prof Bruce Mellado, Senior Scientist - iThemba LABS
It's extremely difficult to predict when a wave will take place... what we do instead is to create early detection algorithms. These algorithms are run on a daily basis to detect whether there is a deviation in the data from low risk... or if we are going towards a new regime of high-risk of a new wave.Prof Bruce Mellado, Senior Scientist - iThemba LABS
Listen to the discussion on The Midday Report with Lester Kiewit:
