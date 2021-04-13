[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges





Over the past weekend, a video shared on Twitter and TikTok of prison inmates attacking a warder caused grave concern about the safety of prisons and staff.

The Department of Corrections has stepped in stating that the video was in fact a dramatisation and it now wants to bring charges against the maker and distributor of the videos.

Lester Kiewit speaks to Singabakho Nxumalo, the spokesperson at the Department of Correctional Service (DCR).

We have managed to verify the person behind it and we have taken the initiative to open a criminal case against this individual because it is against Section 124 and 125 of the Correctional Services Act where no one may use uniforms without authorisation. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service

He says if permission is sought for specific projects, DCR can assist, but in this case, no permissions were granted.

They received no approval from us and what you see there is an attack on the State. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service

He says DCR is always happy to help accommodate any artistic works requiring such usage but in this instance, with no permission, the use of uniforms and insignia is a contravention of the Correctional Services Act.

DCR has confirmed the videos form part of a drama production but are being distributed out of context as the real situation in prisons.

The person believed to be behind this is positioning himself as a creative artist and as a moviemaker. And we are saying, even if that is the case, they ought to follow the law. Singabakho Nxumalo, Spokesperson - Department of Correctional Service

DCS deems it critical that the distinction is made between art and reality, and using genuine uniform replicas is not allowed, he explains.

Listen to the interview below:

Department spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo says these videos contravene Section 124 of the Correctional Services Act, Act 11 of 1998, which states that, any unauthorised person who wears or uses the departmental uniform.... — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) April 11, 2021

.. without the option of a fine or both. — Sisonke Mlamla (@SISONKE_MD) April 11, 2021