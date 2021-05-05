Streaming issues? Report here
Honour your mother with a life-saving gift from the NSRI this Mother’s Day

5 May 2021 3:57 PM
by Ayesha Yon
Liezel van der Westhuizen calls on your support to raise funds for the NSRI's living-saving fundraiser campaign, Launch a Legacy!

The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is calling on YOU to support their Launch A Legacy fundraiser campaign by honouring your mother with a life-saving gift this Mother’s Day.

The perfect way to honour someone you love

A minimum donation of R2000 will secure your mom's name on the side of a life-saving NSRI rescue boat so that her legacy lives on.

"Each time our crew launches to save more lives – the name and spirit of you or your loved one will be right by their side."

The campaign aims to raise funds for their new world-class offshore rescue craft which launches later this year.

Early Mornings host, Liezel van der Westhuizen has added her friend, Patrick Atherton's name to the new rescue boat.

Atherton was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in August 2019.

“Patrick and I always loved the ocean. That’s why I am placing his name on the side of the NSRI’s new rescue boat, so Patrick’s legacy will be one that saves lives, long after his life has ended”.

NSRI, Liezel vd Westhuizen call on support for Launch a Legacy this Mother's Day. Picture: Supplied.

_Leave a legacy for your mother just like Liezel did for her friend, Patrick. Donate and learn more about the initiative on the NSRI website._

Image Credit: YouTube/NSRI


This article first appeared on KFM : Honour your mother with a life-saving gift from the NSRI this Mother’s Day




