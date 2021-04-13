



The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) is calling on donors to support their Launch A Legacy fundraiser campaign.

A minimum donation of R2000 will secure your or a loved one's name on the side of their new rescue boat.

"Each time our crew launches to save more lives – the name and spirit of you or your loved one will be right by their side."

The campaign aims to raise funds for their new world-class offshore rescue craft which launches later this year.

Early Mornings host Liezel van der Westhuizen has added her friend Patrick Atherton's name to the new rescue boat.

Atherton was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer in August 2019.

“Patrick and I always loved the ocean. That’s why I am placing his name on the side of the NSRI’s new rescue boat, so Patrick’s legacy will be one that saves lives, long after his has ended”.

Donate and learn more about the initiative on the NSRI website.

Image Credit: YouTube/NSRI

This article first appeared on KFM : NSRI, Liezel van der Westhuizen calls on support for rescue boat campaign