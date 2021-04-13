'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'
Some analysts argue there is no military solution to the conflict in Mozambique, but that structural economic reform is the only way out.
They contend that labelling the uprising in Cabo Del Gado as “Islamist” or a “Muslim insurgency” is incorrect.
The conflict that started in 2017 never had the aim of enforcing sharia law; the goal was always to benefit from the region’s vast liquid gas deposits, rights to which have been sold to foreigners whose taxes do not filter to the people.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Joseph Hanlon, a senior lecturer in Development Policy and Practice at The Open University.
A large body of Hanlon’s work covers the history of Mozambique.
It’s very much a revolution by marginalised young people who feel they’re getting nothing of the resource wealth… They’re fighting for their share…Dr Joseph Hanlon, senior lecturer in Development Policy and Practice - The Open University
This war is similar to what has been happening in the Niger Delta… This one could go on for years and years…Dr Joseph Hanlon, senior lecturer in Development Policy and Practice - The Open University
The answer is not just military, but it’s presented as somehow part of global jihad. It is not…Dr Joseph Hanlon, senior lecturer in Development Policy and Practice - The Open University
South Africa wants to intervene because they’re afraid it will spread to Cape Town.Dr Joseph Hanlon, senior lecturer in Development Policy and Practice - The Open University
These are local people complaining about resource money. Mozambique is a resource-cursed country… The local elites take the money and don’t share…Dr Joseph Hanlon, senior lecturer in Development Policy and Practice - The Open University
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
