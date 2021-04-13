Streaming issues? Report here
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It's about the gas, and the spoils thereof'

13 April 2021 1:41 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mozambique
Gas
Islamist
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
resources
Cabo Del Gado
Muslim insurgency
sharia
Joseph Hanlon
The Open University

The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.

Some analysts argue there is no military solution to the conflict in Mozambique, but that structural economic reform is the only way out.

They contend that labelling the uprising in Cabo Del Gado as “Islamist” or a “Muslim insurgency” is incorrect.

The conflict that started in 2017 never had the aim of enforcing sharia law; the goal was always to benefit from the region’s vast liquid gas deposits, rights to which have been sold to foreigners whose taxes do not filter to the people.

© alekstaurus/123rf.com

Lester Kiewit interviewed Dr Joseph Hanlon, a senior lecturer in Development Policy and Practice at The Open University.

A large body of Hanlon’s work covers the history of Mozambique.

It’s very much a revolution by marginalised young people who feel they’re getting nothing of the resource wealth… They’re fighting for their share…

Dr Joseph Hanlon, senior lecturer in Development Policy and Practice - The Open University

This war is similar to what has been happening in the Niger Delta… This one could go on for years and years…

Dr Joseph Hanlon, senior lecturer in Development Policy and Practice - The Open University

The answer is not just military, but it’s presented as somehow part of global jihad. It is not…

Dr Joseph Hanlon, senior lecturer in Development Policy and Practice - The Open University

South Africa wants to intervene because they’re afraid it will spread to Cape Town.

Dr Joseph Hanlon, senior lecturer in Development Policy and Practice - The Open University

These are local people complaining about resource money. Mozambique is a resource-cursed country… The local elites take the money and don’t share…

Dr Joseph Hanlon, senior lecturer in Development Policy and Practice - The Open University

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




