The Table Mountain dassie population is declining – listener
Is the Table Mountain dassie population dwindling?
A listener and regular hiker in the Table Mountain National Park called to say she’s noticing far fewer dassies than before.
Pippa Hudson asked SANParks Regional Ecologist Marna Herbst if we should be worried.
Herbst says that dassie populations fluctuate naturally and that there’s no indication of a population decline.
We have 88 camera traps across the whole mountain…Marna Herbst, Regional Ecologist - SANParks
We think there are quite a bit more, but that’s just an anecdote…Marna Herbst, Regional Ecologist - SANParks
You get dassies in Israel; their urban population has increased… there they’re doing well.Marna Herbst, Regional Ecologist - SANParks
Dassies might bite you when you try to feed them… They eat plants…Marna Herbst, Regional Ecologist - SANParks
As long as they have shelter and food… they don’t need water, they get it from food… I don’t think we should be worried about dassie numbers.Marna Herbst, Regional Ecologist - SANParks
