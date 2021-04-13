The Table Mountain dassie population is declining – listener





Is the Table Mountain dassie population dwindling?

A listener and regular hiker in the Table Mountain National Park called to say she’s noticing far fewer dassies than before.

A tourist on Table Mountain taking photographs of dassies. © Mauro Pereira/123rf

Pippa Hudson asked SANParks Regional Ecologist Marna Herbst if we should be worried.

Herbst says that dassie populations fluctuate naturally and that there’s no indication of a population decline.

We have 88 camera traps across the whole mountain… Marna Herbst, Regional Ecologist - SANParks

We think there are quite a bit more, but that’s just an anecdote… Marna Herbst, Regional Ecologist - SANParks

You get dassies in Israel; their urban population has increased… there they’re doing well. Marna Herbst, Regional Ecologist - SANParks

Dassies might bite you when you try to feed them… They eat plants… Marna Herbst, Regional Ecologist - SANParks

As long as they have shelter and food… they don’t need water, they get it from food… I don’t think we should be worried about dassie numbers. Marna Herbst, Regional Ecologist - SANParks

