Limpopo education dept investigates after pupil who was bullied in video dies





Limpopo MEC for Education Polly Boshielo says her department is waiting on a formal report on the cause of death from the relevant authorities.

"The victimised learner is reported to have since passed away, however, the cause of death is unknown", the MEC said in a statement.

A shocking video circulating on social media shows the Grade 10 pupil being slapped around by a bully while other learners cheer on.

According to the MEC, the incident took place on Monday (12 April 2021) at the Mbilwi Secondary School in Thohoyandou.

The department says it has sent district officials to the school to investigate the matter.

The province is also providing teams to offer emotional support to vulnerable learners.

On Twitter, the hashtag #JusticeForLufuno has been trending following claims that the young girl allegedly died by suicide.

Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule has condemned the incident on Twitter and said that there is no room for violence and bullying at SA schools.

Deputy Minister of Basic Education Reginah Mhaule has condemned the incident on Twitter and said that there is no room for violence and bullying at SA schools.

"There is absolutely no room for violence and bullying in our schools. These issues are swiftly addressed by the Department whenever they arise."