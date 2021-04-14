Savanna plays on SA's 'buddy' bar culture to tackle the #MyFriendZone
"You have to make some kind of an emotional link with your target market if you're going to be a strong brand"
Advertising expert Andy Rice says Savanna demonstrates this very well, choosing humour to make that connection.
It isn't easy - it's a cultural knife edge that people have to tread.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
They [like Nando's] haven't gone for the thigh-slapping, clownish, circus-type jokes. They've gone for dry humour. In Savanna's case of course it's very convenient because it allows them to draw the verbal link between the product being dry, and its personality being dry.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
On The Money Show, Rice critiques Savanna's latest "My Friend" TV campaign, which plays on our bar culture where anyone can be a buddy.
It works very well. Performance-related commercial direction is not easy!Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Savanna have used Greg Gray, probably our most celebrated commercial director, and it shows.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
The 'hero' is beautifully played and there's a sassy bartender without whom you simply wouldn't have the joke.Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert
Watch the ad below:
Listen to Andy Rice's Heroes and Zeros slot on The Money Show (Savanna discussion at 1:28):
Source : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j0i62HOWNUI
More from Business
'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO
EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan.Read More
Global fertiliser prices have soared and will end up affecting your pocket
The fertiliser price hikes will slowly but surely filter through into food inflation says agricultural economist Dawie Maree.Read More
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82
What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne.Read More
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers'
The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath.Read More
Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes!
Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679.Read More
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique?
Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton.Read More
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden
Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.Read More
Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month
Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie.Read More
SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament'Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
More from Opinion
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique?
Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton.Read More
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'
Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.Read More
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'
The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.Read More
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ'
"If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber.Read More
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working
We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa
South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).Read More
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?
Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.Read More
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Spike in methamphetamine usage among SA youth during lockdown - SANPUD
Early research shows this upward trend says Youth representative at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs MJ Stokes.Read More
Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes!
Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679.Read More
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll
A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans.Read More
'No such thing as functional alcoholism, but disorder can be mild to severe'
The South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) dispels the myth of "functional alcoholismRead More
SA's newest airline Lift introduces dog-friendly flights - here's how it works
"It's only small dogs for now, we'll explore cats later", says Jonathan Ayache, the co-founder of the low-cost airline Lift.Read More
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden
Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.Read More
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert'
Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot.Read More
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday
The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.Read More
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working
We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.Read More