Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month

Streaming issues? Report here
Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW Africa Melane 2019 1500 BW
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:10
What does US's decision to pause the roll out of J&J vaccine mean for SA?
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Linda-Gail Bekker - Co-lead investigator of the Sisonke trial at ...
Today at 05:46
D-day for Zuma's affidavit on an appropriate sentence for contempt of court
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Prof Omphemetse Sibanda - Professor of Law and the Executive Dean of the Faculty of Management and Law at University Of Limpopo
Today at 06:09
The Social Rundown
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Stephan Lombard
Today at 06:25
Busting the myth that functional alcoholism is okay
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Thembekile Msane - Spokesperson at South African National Council On Alcoholism And Drug Dependence( Sanca)
Today at 06:40
Wanderlust Wednesday : Namibia is OPEN
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 07:07
BIG INTERVIEW: Prof Glenda Gray: What now for SA's stalled vaccine rollout?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Glenda Gray - CEO and President at SA Medical Research Council
Today at 08:07
Wednesday Panel : The JSC and how we choose our judges
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Alison Tilley - Coordinator at Judges Matter
Zikhona Ndlebe - Research and Advocacy Officer of the Judges Matter at Judges Matter
Today at 09:33
Barb's Wire
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:40
US and Western Cape Trade and Investment Partnership.
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Will Stevens - Deputy Consul General at U.S. Consulate In Cape Town
Tim Harris - CEO at Wesgro
Today at 10:08
My Octopus Teacher wins BAFTA-Speaking to Kevin Smuts wrote the music for the
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Kevin Smuts
Today at 10:33
Bonang Mohale-The irony of Africa and Covid-19
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Bonang Mohale - Chair at Bidvest
Today at 11:05
PROFILE- Peter van Binsbergen, First South African CEO at the helm of BMW Group South Africa
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Peter van Binsbergen - CEO of BMW Group South Africa
Today at 11:32
Taking Back our Children campaign
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Amelia September
Today at 11:45
Trending with Chantell Illbury
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chantell Ilbury - Scenario Planner at Mind of a Fox
No Items to show
Up Next: Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
See full line-up
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
04:00 - 06:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament' 13 April 2021 8:02 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges Correctional Services Dept says the alleged creative artist has contravened the prisons act using uniforms without permission. 13 April 2021 1:38 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
CT mayoral candidate interviews on hold due to dispute over selection panel - DA The DA has had to postpone its mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town after a disagreement over who serves on the selection pan... 13 April 2021 9:57 AM
View all Politics
Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie. 13 April 2021 9:09 PM
[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space The co-working office space owner describes a shocking incident when scamsters hired the boardroom to fleece unsuspecting victims. 13 April 2021 12:54 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Business
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science. 13 April 2021 9:02 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Sport
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
NASA uses SA-made invention to conduct hearing tests on astronauts in space Dr. Dirk Koekemoer is the brains behind a portable audiometer that is being used aboard the International Space Station (ISS). 13 April 2021 3:25 PM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month

13 April 2021 9:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Capitec Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Capitec
Gerrie Fourie
Capitec Bank results
banking app
company results
Banking Industry
Digital Banking
COVID-19
headline earnings

Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Capitec Bank has posted its results for the year ended February 2021.

It declared an increase in headline earnings of 18% to R3,9 billion during the second half of the year.

However, as a result of the impact of Covid on operations during the first six months, annualised basis headline earnings were down by 27% to R4,6 billion.

Picture: @CapitecBankSA

Capitec says it continued to grow its active client base by an average of 160 000 clients per month - a 14% increase to 15,8 million customers.

The bank declared a final dividend of 1 600 cents per ordinary share, compared to 755c the previous year.

RELATED: Capitec earnings slashed by pandemic, digitalisation drive on track

In conversation with Bruce Whitfield, Capitec Bank CEO Gerrie Fourie says, overall, it's been "a good year".

The bank had R4.2 billion set aside for Covid relief in August 2020, and has now set aside R2.9 billion.

It's a story of two halves. The first half was focusing on Covid and trying to understand Covid, making sure that our clients are supported and our staff is safe...

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

That period of April to June we provided payment breaks of R7.5 billion... With interest refunds (50-100%) for keeping up payments... in total we're going to pay back to our clients in the region of around R400 billion.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

From July, we deliberately said at our exco meetings that we need to focus on growth, on providing new products to our clients and making sure that our client experience is 100%.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

We've launched six or seven new products and from July on our branches were operating at 100% capacity.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

Commenting on nearing the landmark figure of 16 million clients, Fourie says it's the digital client base expansion that really counts.

That has gone up to 8.6 million... Covid has actually helped us to increase that digital client base.

Gerrie Fourie, CEO - Capitec Bank

Get more detail by listening to the interview below:




13 April 2021 9:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Capitec Bank
Bruce Whitfield
Capitec
Gerrie Fourie
Capitec Bank results
banking app
company results
Banking Industry
Digital Banking
COVID-19
headline earnings

More from Business

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space

13 April 2021 12:54 PM

The co-working office space owner describes a shocking incident when scamsters hired the boardroom to fleece unsuspecting victims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working

13 April 2021 9:02 AM

We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited

12 April 2021 7:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa

12 April 2021 7:19 PM

South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

12 April 2021 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting

Local

Eskom announces return of Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm tonight

Local

[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space

Local Business

EWN Highlights

'They are not sleeping': fears over Mozambique jihadists' next move

13 April 2021 8:46 PM

IN FULL: Zweli Mkhize's statement on suspension of J&J vaccine rollout

13 April 2021 7:46 PM

DA welcomes SCA ruling that Zuma must repay State for legal fees

13 April 2021 7:41 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA