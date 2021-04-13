Streaming issues? Report here
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Olympics
SASCOC
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Olympic Games
Footwear
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee
Veldskoen
Tokyo Olympics
veldskoene
Nick Dreyer
official off-field shoe
Veldskoen Friday

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

After watching the opening ceremony of the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio, Nick Dreyer and Ross Zondagh were "very unimpressed" with the South African kit.

They began imagining what the athletes could have been wearing off the field that would have better represented the country.

Their solution - vellies with a pop of colour!

And that's how hugely successful local brand Veldskoen started.

Image: Veldskoen Shoes on Facebook @veldskoen.shoes

The company's now come full circle.

The South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) has announced Veldskoen as the official "off-the-field" shoe of our Olympians for this year's Games in Tokyo.

What does it take to get your footwear onto the feet of South Africa's top athletes?

Bruce Whitfield chats to Nick Dreyer, the co-founder and CEO of Veldskoen.

We're overjoyed at the opportunity to be on the Olympic team!

Nick Dreyer, Co-founder and CEO - Veldskoen

It's the craziest story - I literally put out a video on social media that said 'how shall we do this'... and the next day Ravi Govender, the CEO of Sascoc, phoned me and said 'I hear you've been looking for me'...

Nick Dreyer, Co-founder and CEO - Veldskoen

The DNA of Veldskoen started with us wanting to make sure that the South African athletes were well-represented when they walk out of the stadium...

Nick Dreyer, Co-founder and CEO - Veldskoen

In our conversation Sascoc was very open in supporting a local brand and a South African product. We provide the shoes; we're a sponsor.

Nick Dreyer, Co-founder and CEO - Veldskoen

Dreyer says part of their aim is to generate some positivity around the country's athletes during a tough time.

And it's not such a big deal that their vellies won't be seen by any spectators during the "Covid Olympics".

Some good old-fashioned South African spirit is not going to go to waste.

Nick Dreyer, Co-founder and CEO - Veldskoen

The value [for us] will come... This business has been so giving to us... and whether it's ratings on television or eyeballs on it, the fact that our South African athletes will be wearing veldskoens is going to be of huge value to our company and to our brand.

Nick Dreyer, Co-founder and CEO - Veldskoen

We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games... Like South Africa, let's just be a bit vibrant and a little bit colourful and just walk out there into the stadium feeling proud of our nation and hopefully get our entire country behind them.

Nick Dreyer, Co-founder and CEO - Veldskoen

Listen to this good news story in the audio below:




