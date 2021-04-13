SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations





Health authorities in the US have called for a halt to the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after reports of six cases of a rare type of blood clotting.

The call came from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The six cases were reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations worldwide.

Johnson & Johnson has also said it is delaying the rollout of the vaccine in Europe.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions

The J&J vaccine was conditionally approved for use in South Africa at the beginning of the month.

The shot is being administered to healthcare workers as part of the Sisonke implementation trial.

RELATED: MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot

With any vaccine you will get a small percentage of so-called adverse events says Aspen's Stavros Nicolaou, member of the steering committee of Business for South Africa (B4SA)

We know that there have been roughly 7 million J&J vaccines administered globally and there were six adverse events related to a very unique form of clotting disorder, which is associated to low blood platelet count. One of those six passed on and one other is in a critical condition in hospital. Stavros Nicolaou, Business for South Africa

The good thing about adverse events is that you are required by law to report these. There are very sophisticated mechanisms in place that monitor post-administration all of these events. This allows Sahpra (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) in our country... to assess both the safety and efficacy of... vaccines. Stavros Nicolaou, Business for South Africa

Whitfield also speaks to Professor Helen Rees, chairperson of Sahpra.

She emphasizes that one of the main roles of any drug regulator authority is to always monitor safety.

What we're looking at here is a very rare event... but when we see red flags when we roll out vaccines... we will always evaluate them. Prof. Helen Rees, Chair - South African Health Products Authority

At the moment Sahpra is in discussion with the research team here who are doing the trial, but also talking to J&J and we'll be getting the safety data there. Prof. Helen Rees, Chair - South African Health Products Authority

We'll also talk to the World Health Organization because they are the epicentre for pulling together worldwide, any safety signal and helping us do these evaluations... Prof. Helen Rees, Chair - South African Health Products Authority

Listen to the interviews on The Money Show: