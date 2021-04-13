SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament' 13 April 2021 8:02 PM
Eskom announces return of Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm tonight Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday. 13 April 2021 6:34 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 13 April 2021 6:33 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges Correctional Services Dept says the alleged creative artist has contravened the prisons act using uniforms without permission. 13 April 2021 1:38 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
CT mayoral candidate interviews on hold due to dispute over selection panel - DA The DA has had to postpone its mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town after a disagreement over who serves on the selection pan... 13 April 2021 9:57 AM
View all Politics
[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space The co-working office space owner describes a shocking incident when scamsters hired the boardroom to fleece unsuspecting victims. 13 April 2021 12:54 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science. 13 April 2021 9:02 AM
View all Business
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic? Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap. 12 April 2021 6:48 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Sport
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
NASA uses SA-made invention to conduct hearing tests on astronauts in space Dr. Dirk Koekemoer is the brains behind a portable audiometer that is being used aboard the International Space Station (ISS). 13 April 2021 3:25 PM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
World

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
fda
Johnson & Johnson
Sahpra
COVID-19 vaccine
Business for South Africa
b4sa
Professor Helen Rees
blood clotting
Stavros Nicolaou
Sisonke implementation study
blood clots
J&J vaccine
Sisonke trial
vaccine side effects

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

Health authorities in the US have called for a halt to the use of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine after reports of six cases of a rare type of blood clotting.

The call came from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The six cases were reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations worldwide.

Johnson & Johnson has also said it is delaying the rollout of the vaccine in Europe.

RELATED: Johnson & Johnson Covid vaccine approved for use in SA, with conditions

The J&J vaccine was conditionally approved for use in South Africa at the beginning of the month.

The shot is being administered to healthcare workers as part of the Sisonke implementation trial.

RELATED: MEC: 50% of WC health workers to get Sisonke J&J jab, other half get Pfizer shot

With any vaccine you will get a small percentage of so-called adverse events says Aspen's Stavros Nicolaou, member of the steering committee of Business for South Africa (B4SA)

We know that there have been roughly 7 million J&J vaccines administered globally and there were six adverse events related to a very unique form of clotting disorder, which is associated to low blood platelet count. One of those six passed on and one other is in a critical condition in hospital.

Stavros Nicolaou, Business for South Africa

The good thing about adverse events is that you are required by law to report these. There are very sophisticated mechanisms in place that monitor post-administration all of these events. This allows Sahpra (South African Health Products Regulatory Authority) in our country... to assess both the safety and efficacy of... vaccines.

Stavros Nicolaou, Business for South Africa

Whitfield also speaks to Professor Helen Rees, chairperson of Sahpra.

She emphasizes that one of the main roles of any drug regulator authority is to always monitor safety.

What we're looking at here is a very rare event... but when we see red flags when we roll out vaccines... we will always evaluate them.

Prof. Helen Rees, Chair - South African Health Products Authority

At the moment Sahpra is in discussion with the research team here who are doing the trial, but also talking to J&J and we'll be getting the safety data there.

Prof. Helen Rees, Chair - South African Health Products Authority

We'll also talk to the World Health Organization because they are the epicentre for pulling together worldwide, any safety signal and helping us do these evaluations...

Prof. Helen Rees, Chair - South African Health Products Authority

Listen to the interviews on The Money Show:




13 April 2021 6:43 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
South African Health Products Regulatory Authority
fda
Johnson & Johnson
Sahpra
COVID-19 vaccine
Business for South Africa
b4sa
Professor Helen Rees
blood clotting
Stavros Nicolaou
Sisonke implementation study
blood clots
J&J vaccine
Sisonke trial
vaccine side effects

More from Business

[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space

13 April 2021 12:54 PM

The co-working office space owner describes a shocking incident when scamsters hired the boardroom to fleece unsuspecting victims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working

13 April 2021 9:02 AM

We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Companies benefitting from Covid-19 TERS to be audited

12 April 2021 7:33 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Ruth Maforimbo of People Advisory Services at EY Europe, Middle East, India and Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa

12 April 2021 7:19 PM

South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

12 April 2021 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

9 April 2021 2:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Affordable' classic car market (e.g. VW Beetle) is booming in South Africa

9 April 2021 11:52 AM

"Affordable classics have grown for the last seven years – even last year," says John Tallodi of Classic Car Passion South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting

13 April 2021 8:02 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Eskom announces return of Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm tonight

13 April 2021 6:34 PM

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town

13 April 2021 6:33 PM

Schedules and load shedding status for your area.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Age should be most important criterion when rolling out next phase of vaccines'

13 April 2021 5:21 PM

The CEO of the DG Murray Trust, David Harrison, says the elderly should be prioritised as South Africa prepares for the second phase of the vaccine rollout.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Table Mountain dassie population is declining – listener

13 April 2021 2:51 PM

Are there fewer dassies than before? Pippa Hudson interviews SANParks Regional Ecologist Marna Herbst.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

AI-based algorithm shows SA has low risk of Covid-19 third wave - for now

13 April 2021 1:44 PM

An artificial intelligence (AI)-based algorithm shows that there is currently a low risk of a Covid-19 third wave in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges

13 April 2021 1:38 PM

Correctional Services Dept says the alleged creative artist has contravened the prisons act using uniforms without permission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space

13 April 2021 12:54 PM

The co-working office space owner describes a shocking incident when scamsters hired the boardroom to fleece unsuspecting victims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Unions welcome new DBE rules that impose indefinite ban on sex pest teachers

13 April 2021 12:02 PM

A new set of regulations will see teachers found guilty of sexual misconduct banned indefinitely from working at any school in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday

13 April 2021 11:20 AM

The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

NASA uses SA-made invention to conduct hearing tests on astronauts in space

13 April 2021 3:25 PM

Dr. Dirk Koekemoer is the brains behind a portable audiometer that is being used aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'

13 April 2021 1:41 PM

The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Animated short-film 'Save Ralph' shines spotlight on animal testing

8 April 2021 3:27 PM

A powerful stop-motion animation short film, produced by Humane Society International, raises awareness about the cruelty of animal testing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'

8 April 2021 11:20 AM

This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rich countries vaccinate low-risk population while Africa waits and dies – MSF

7 April 2021 12:59 PM

"The Economist projects that most Africans will only receive full vaccinations by the end of 2023," warns Doctors Without Borders.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Elon Musk the world's 2nd richest person (again) - worth more than R2 trillion

6 April 2021 8:47 PM

Musk increased his astounding wealth by R1.8 trillion in the past year, according to Forbes' World’s Billionaires list.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Vaccines will have to be cheaper and easier to produce as more enter market'

6 April 2021 4:57 PM

Researcher and epidemiologist Dr. Jody Boffa says a low-cost Covid-19 vaccine could be a gamechanger in the fight against the global pandemic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Filipino man dies after 'exercise punishment' for breaking curfew to get water

6 April 2021 11:46 AM

A man in the Philippines has died after he was physically punished for breaching the curfew in the city of General Trias.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Nike wins against 'Satan Shoes' (inverted cross, pentagram, human blood) makers

6 April 2021 10:34 AM

"They added an inverted cross, a pentagram, and the words 'Luke 10:18'. They put human blood in the sole," says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

GovChat: 'Facebook wants control of South Africans' data and how it is used'

5 April 2021 1:32 PM

GovChat's been granted interim relief against removal from Whatsapp. Facebook's strategy is not new says GovChat's Eldrin Jordaan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting

Local

Eskom announces return of Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm tonight

Local

[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space

Local Business

EWN Highlights

IN FULL: Zweli Mkhize's statement on suspension of J&J vaccine rollout

13 April 2021 7:46 PM

DA welcomes SCA ruling that Zuma must repay State for legal fees

13 April 2021 7:41 PM

Some ANC secretaries confused by Magashule's 'amended’ step aside memo

13 April 2021 6:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA