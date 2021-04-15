Streaming issues? Report here
CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000 CapeTalk_2021_Top_Corner 1000 x 1000
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
Best of CapeTalk
22:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition. 15 April 2021 8:56 PM
'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month' The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner). 15 April 2021 8:10 PM
Parking marshals could return to Cape Town CBD by June Motorists have not had to pay for parking in the CBD since the service provider's contract expired in June last year. 15 April 2021 6:39 PM
View all Local
Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene. 15 April 2021 7:50 PM
I committed no crimes, but I’m ready for jail – Jacob Zuma Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia. 15 April 2021 12:37 PM
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
View all Politics
Rand at its best level in 14 months The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank. 15 April 2021 7:04 PM
Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin. 15 April 2021 4:47 PM
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
View all Business
'Couple opened Pandora's Box by inviting sperm donor into the life of child' Sperm donor is fighting for access to his biological child after parents changed their mind, says his attorney Shani van Niekerk. 15 April 2021 1:29 PM
Taking probiotics and no prebiotics may be a waste as stomach acid kills them With Ryan McFadyen Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard explains. 15 April 2021 12:31 PM
[VIDEO] 'The One' is largest house built in the urban world - and most expensive Until now no video cameras have been allowed to film inside 105,000 square feet home. 15 April 2021 11:09 AM
View all Lifestyle
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka "We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!" 15 April 2021 2:26 PM
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Bernie Madoff, king of Ponzi schemes, dies in prison aged 82 What lessons can South Africans learn from the Madoff disaster? Bruce Whitfield interviews Vestact's Michael Treherne. 14 April 2021 7:05 PM
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
View all World
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena. 15 April 2021 3:31 PM
Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa "It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago." 15 April 2021 1:22 PM
Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots "In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto. 15 April 2021 9:00 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Poultry producer takes on govt, wins court order over poor service delivery

15 April 2021 7:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Water supply
Mpumalanga
The Money Show
Service delivery
Bruce Whitfield
Basic services
Electricity supply
Standerton
Astral Foods
poultry
court order
Chris Schutte
Astral
Lekwa municipality

The situation in Lekwa Municipality is untenable, says Astral Foods CEO Chris Schutte. Govt has been ordered to intervene.

Poultry producer Astral Foods has won a High Court order against government and National Treasury over service delivery issues in the Lekwa (Standerton) Municipality in Mpumalanga.

The consumer brands owned by the group include County Fair and Goldi.

In a statement, Astral says it decided to take the "extraordinary" step of launching legal proceedings because the municipality's poor service delivery is untenable.

The impasse with the municipality with regards to water and electricity supply has had a major disruptive impact on Astral’s operations within Standerton. Unfortunately the goings on have also negatively impacted on people living in the town and surrounding areas.

Astral Foods statement
Image: Capri23auto on Pixabay

Bruce Whitfield interviews Astral CEO Chris Schutte on The Money Show.

Schutte explains that the dispute with the municipality dates back to 2018

Already in 2018 we approached the courts with this application that somebody should take up responsibility. If it's not the local municipality, is it the provincial government or is it central government?

Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

The application was unopposed [12 April] in the High Court of Pretoria and what it says is that central government is now obliged by a court order of the High Court of South Africa to get involved in Lekwa's municipality.

Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

Within 14 days they have to take certain actions and come up with a plan to remedy the complete collapse of that municipality.

Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

Schutte says the court order is very clear that central government has to deliver specific plans for specific dates.

In terms of the order, Astral can approach the court again if these plans are not implemented.

I would like to think that it is a watershed case.

Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

The application was unopposed and they agreed to this court order, which brings about more significance - they can't appeal it later.

Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

Also... if we're not happy with the remedies... we can approach court again for specific judgment on specific issues.

Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

Would Astral ever take steps to ensure it's not reliant on municipal services? asks Whitfield.

Schutte says the company is already self-sufficient to some extent.

We're now paying Eskom directly. We're also looking at other means of energy and we're self-sufficient when it comes to water, but it's the bigger case... It's not just electricity, it's not just water, it's not just roads. It's a collapse of the whole area!

Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

We've won the battle for the day, but the war is still a long time going.

Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods

Listen to the interview on The Money Show:




15 April 2021 7:50 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Water supply
Mpumalanga
The Money Show
Service delivery
Bruce Whitfield
Basic services
Electricity supply
Standerton
Astral Foods
poultry
court order
Chris Schutte
Astral
Lekwa municipality

More from Business

How to prevent being ghosted by a potential client and seal that deal

15 April 2021 8:56 PM

Entrepreneur Pavlo Phitidis shares valuable tips on making your business stand out from the competition.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Seven in ten South Africans spend all their income or more every single month'

15 April 2021 8:10 PM

The latest Deloitte consumer survey shows we are more worried about our finances than Covid, says Mike Vincent (senior partner).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rand at its best level in 14 months

15 April 2021 7:04 PM

The rand rallied to pre-pandemic levels on Thursday. Bruce Whitfield interviews John Cairns, strategist at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Relief for motorists as AA predicts a decrease in fuel price next month

15 April 2021 4:47 PM

Current data indicates the prospect of a 32 cents a litre drop in the price of diesel and 27 cents less for illuminating paraffin.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Fuel workers not 'essential'; they may strike - CCMA

15 April 2021 3:31 PM

Unions are celebrating. Lester Kiewit interviews transport economist Ofentse Mokwena.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Total suspends all new gas exploration near the coast of South Africa

15 April 2021 1:22 PM

"It’s a great loss,” says Prof Rod Crompton. "It’s equivalent to the discovery of gold on the Witwatersrand over 100 years ago."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lift airline – started in a pandemic – seems to be making it

15 April 2021 10:42 AM

"We moved over 30 000 people in our first month – way, way above our expectations," says Lift cofounder Jonathan Ayache.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to register your domestic worker for COIDA

15 April 2021 10:21 AM

CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson shares the step-by-step process to ensure employees comply with the registration process.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

15 April 2021 9:00 AM

"In the middle of a pandemic - is this not a form of extortion, if you’re holding lives to ransom?" asks Refilwe Moloto.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Customers have stuck with us in the belief we would turn EOH around' - CEO

14 April 2021 8:20 PM

EOH reports a revenue dip, but also its 1st operating profit since CEO Stephen van Coller started implementing turnaround plan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

I committed no crimes, but I’m ready for jail – Jacob Zuma

15 April 2021 12:37 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Eyewitness News political journalist Tshidi Madia.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng

14 April 2021 5:28 PM

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice Mogoeng in the past.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China

14 April 2021 9:49 AM

EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'

14 April 2021 9:03 AM

Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prof Glenda Gray explains why 'rare blood clots' required pause to J&J rollout

14 April 2021 8:03 AM

On Tuesday evening Health Minister Mkhize announced a temporarily suspension of J&J vaccines due to 6 cases of blood clots in USA

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges

13 April 2021 1:38 PM

Correctional Services Dept says the alleged creative artist has contravened the prisons act using uniforms without permission.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ'

13 April 2021 10:53 AM

"If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

CT mayoral candidate interviews on hold due to dispute over selection panel - DA

13 April 2021 9:57 AM

The DA has had to postpone its mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town after a disagreement over who serves on the selection panel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'ConCourt's latest play suggests that prison is very much on the table for Zuma'

12 April 2021 4:21 PM

Former president Jacob Zuma has until Wednesday to propose what he feels would be an appropriate sentence if he is found guilty of contempt.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gatvol Capetonian Movement vows to fight City of Cape Town's damages claim

12 April 2021 12:40 PM

Organiser Fadiel Adams believes this is a smear campaign by the City of Cape Town using taxpayers' money in this court action.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Rand at its best level in 14 months

Business

How pouring fat and oil down your drain clogs up Cape Town sewers

Do what we demand, or no vaccines for you - Johnson & Johnson calls the shots

Business Opinion

EWN Highlights

US imposes sanctions on Moscow, expels Russian diplomats

15 April 2021 8:39 PM

Africa 'in a bind' over scarce COVID shots: disease control body

15 April 2021 8:14 PM

LISTEN: ANC vs ANC: Jessie Duarte throws down the gauntlet to Ace Magashule

15 April 2021 7:21 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA