'Age should be most important criterion when rolling out next phase of vaccines'
Harrison has written an opinion piece on the Daily Maverick arguing that age is the most important factor to consider in the vaccine queue.
He says the elderly population is at a much higher risk of severe Covid-19 infection and death.
If South Africa's government wants to combat severe Covid-19 cases and reduce the number of hospitalisations and deaths, Harrison says older people should be inoculated first.
He tells CapeTalk host John Maytham that age will be by far the best proxy of risk, coming before comorbidities.
I absolutely agree with the age-based approach to sequencing.Dr David Harrison, CEO - DG Murray Trust
The intention is to start with those 60 and above and it absolutely makes sense.Dr David Harrison, CEO - DG Murray Trust
In the short-term, the most immediate aim must be to stop severe disease and to reduce the number of hospitalisations and deaths... That has to be done right now, in the next six months.Dr David Harrison, CEO - DG Murray Trust
The people who are filling the hospitals and who are dying are largely older people.Dr David Harrison, CEO - DG Murray Trust
If we're going to line everybody up in the country from highest risk to lowest risk, the first people in the queue would definitely be the elderly, and only about one-third of the way down the queue would people with isolated comorbidities start to factor.Dr David Harrison, CEO - DG Murray Trust
In terms of determining the allocation of vaccines at a very high level, age should be the determinantDr David Harrison, CEO - DG Murray Trust
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
