Latest Local
SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament' 13 April 2021 8:02 PM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] DCR says prison abuse video is staged and plans to lay criminal charges Correctional Services Dept says the alleged creative artist has contravened the prisons act using uniforms without permission. 13 April 2021 1:38 PM
'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ' "If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber. 13 April 2021 10:53 AM
CT mayoral candidate interviews on hold due to dispute over selection panel - DA The DA has had to postpone its mayoral candidate interviews in Cape Town after a disagreement over who serves on the selection pan... 13 April 2021 9:57 AM
View all Politics
Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie. 13 April 2021 9:09 PM
[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space The co-working office space owner describes a shocking incident when scamsters hired the boardroom to fleece unsuspecting victims. 13 April 2021 12:54 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Business
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science. 13 April 2021 9:02 AM
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur. 12 April 2021 7:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres. 8 April 2021 11:58 AM
[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman' This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics. 8 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Sport
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes. 8 April 2021 10:19 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff. 5 April 2021 2:19 PM
View all Entertainment
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
NASA uses SA-made invention to conduct hearing tests on astronauts in space Dr. Dirk Koekemoer is the brains behind a portable audiometer that is being used aboard the International Space Station (ISS). 13 April 2021 3:25 PM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
View all World
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
'Any SADC intervention will ensure Mozambique leads the effort' Senior Political and Country Risk Analyst at Signal Risk Menzi Ndhlovu provides the latest update. 8 April 2021 3:02 PM
'World could be $9 trillion richer by 2025, if Covid-19 vaccinations are swift' Vaccinating entire populations against Covid-19 will more than pay for itself, according to the IMF. 8 April 2021 2:57 PM
View all Africa
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa). 12 April 2021 7:19 PM
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry. 12 April 2021 6:18 PM
View all Opinion
SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament'

The announcement that South Africa will temporarily suspend the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine follows a similar recommendation by US health authorities.

The US bodies called for a halt because of "an abundance of caution" after six cases were reported of a rare form of blood clotting following the use of the J&J vaccine.

The six cases were reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations worldwide.

RELATED: SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

Giving a live vaccine update, SA Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said he does not believe the move will result in the complete withdrawal of the J&J vaccine from South Africa's "vaccine armament".

We also want to assure citizens that these kinds of reports are expected to emerge as part of a robust post-market surveillance system, and this will provide comfort that medical authorities keep a vigilant watch on new products... to ensure that they remain safe and effective for human consumption.

Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

It is for this reason that we implemented the Sisonke protocol and we'll also implement a similar post-market surveillance study for Pfizer with the rollout of first batches to healthcare workers.

Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

Mkhize also announced that negotiations for an additional 10 million Pfizer vaccine doses have been successful.

Just under 2 million doses are expected to arrive in early May.

This means a total of 30-million Pfizer shots have been secured for this financial year.

This assures us that, in the extremely unlikely event of the Johnson & Johnson rollout being completely halted, we will not have any impediment to proceed with our Phase 2 rollout with Pfizer.

Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

We believe the J&J matter will be cleared in a matter of days... We are confident our rollout will resume and so, with the 30 million doses of Johnson & Johnson as well as the 30 million from Pfizer secured, we now have enough doses to exceed the 40 million target we had set for the year.

Zweli Mkhize, Minister of Health

The minister urged South Africans to be supportive of the experts and scientists working to provide answers on the J&J development.

In this regard, the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority (Sahpra) is meeting on Tuesday evening.

This will be followed by a meeting of the Ministerial Advisory Committee (MAC) on vaccines on Wednesday morning.

More information will be relayed to the public in the next few days, Mkhize said.

Listen to the minister's update below:




