Prof Glenda Gray explains why 'rare blood clots' required pause to J&J rollout
On Tuesday evening Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced South Africa would temporarily suspend the rollout of the J&J vaccine due to 6 cases of blood clots developing in patients in the USA.
Prof Glenda Gray, head of the SA Medical Research Council speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the way forward.
Gray says clots are 'a rare event' in those vaccinated.
It is a rare event and occurs in 1 case in 1 million vaccinees.Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC
The 6 cases of blood clots occurred in a total of 6.8 million J&J vaccinations.
What are the risk factors? Gray says it is important to review data of those impacted by clots - the 6 women were between the ages of 18 and 48.
Where they obese? Where they smokers? Where they on the pill? So we can start to pin a risk factor mitigation plan.Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC
It is important to review all the data so people can be cautioned about any associated factors.
She says rollouts occur so rapidly that it may be necessary to press pause at times to review the situation.
It is important for the regulators and researchers and manufacturers to look at the data. for those who may be hesitant, it shows the country cares about such things.Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC
Blood clots are a symptom of Coivd-19 she says, and the risk-benefit needs to be assessed - whether these people would have got blood clots if they had Covid -19.
It is important to note that Covid is associated with embolic events.Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC
The regulator SAHPRA has promised to work very fast to resolve this issue, she says.
It is everybody's desire to do this as quickly as possible...so that we can continue the rollout.Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC
It is important to take a breather, review the data and make sure ...to ensure the vaccine is not compromised by these rare clots.Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC
There was one case of cerebral thrombosis, clots in the brain, which proved fatal in the USA.
Prior to this pause, why was vaccine rollout seemed very slow over the past weekend, asks Refilwe?
As the vaccines arrive we distribute them...but the shipment that was due to arrive on Saturday only arrived on Monday.Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC
Over the weekend there was very limited supply...and there is huge demand. We just didn't have enough stock in the last few days.Prof Glenda Gray, CEO - SAMRC
Listen to Prof Gray in the audio below:
