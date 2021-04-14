'No such thing as functional alcoholism, but disorder can be mild to severe'
You might have heard the term "functional alcoholic" being used by some people who claim that they need a certain amount of alcohol in them in order to perform their work.
Some say that it puts them into the right frame of mind for the task, while others will argue that it helps them to shake off the stress first.
But can this work in the long run? Won't their bodies get used to the alcohol and crave more of it? IE, won't they become increasingly dependent on alcohol until they're simply alcoholics, full stop?
The alcohol ban during lockdown did seem to reveal that many self-proclaimed social drinkers found it harder to stop drinking than they imagined.
The South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) wants to dispel the myth of "functional alcoholism", a term that a number of people use to reassure others that they don't have a drinking problem. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thembekile Msane, mental health, and wellness specialist.
Alcoholism has been a big issue in our country for many years. When it comes to the culture of this country as well it has always been normalised.Thembekile Msane, Mental health, and wellness specialist - SANCA
You get people who say, I am a social drinker or a functional alcoholic, but we ask what is the root cause of making you drink?Thembekile Msane, Mental health, and wellness specialist - SANCA
People manage their alcohol consumption differently he says.
In clinical terms, we honestly don't have something called a functional alcoholic. We have alcohol use disorder.Thembekile Msane, Mental health, and wellness specialist - SANCA
He says it is classified under DSM 5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) as a disorder with different levels from mild to severe.
So when we unpack the meaning of 'functioning', what does that actually mean in simple terms? Are you able to operate in a proper or particular way? Are you able to fulfill a specific task the way that you should? a lot of people will say yes.Thembekile Msane, Mental health, and wellness specialist - SANCA
I then challenge them. You say you are a social drinker then for the next 7 days don't touch alcohol at all and let's see what happens.Thembekile Msane, Mental health, and wellness specialist - SANCA
Once people stop drinking alcohol it can become apparent that all is not right.
Then the reality starts to sink in. You start to see the signs and symptoms, you start to become irritable, you start to realise that something is missing.Thembekile Msane, Mental health, and wellness specialist - SANCA
He says it is then important to start addressing the deeper underlying issues in that person's life and begin a process of healing.
If you feel you may need help with alcohol use visit SANCA online.
Listen to the insightful interview in the audio below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_54104302_brown-ice-cold-beer-bottles-with-water-drops-and-old-opener.html
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll
A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans.Read More
SA's newest airline Lift introduces dog-friendly flights - here's how it works
"It's only small dogs for now, we'll explore cats later", says Jonathan Ayache, the co-founder of the low-cost airline Lift.Read More
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden
Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.Read More
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert'
Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot.Read More
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday
The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.Read More
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working
We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?
Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.Read More
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.Read More