'No such thing as functional alcoholism, but disorder can be mild to severe'





You might have heard the term "functional alcoholic" being used by some people who claim that they need a certain amount of alcohol in them in order to perform their work.

Some say that it puts them into the right frame of mind for the task, while others will argue that it helps them to shake off the stress first.

But can this work in the long run? Won't their bodies get used to the alcohol and crave more of it? IE, won't they become increasingly dependent on alcohol until they're simply alcoholics, full stop?

The alcohol ban during lockdown did seem to reveal that many self-proclaimed social drinkers found it harder to stop drinking than they imagined.

The South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) wants to dispel the myth of "functional alcoholism", a term that a number of people use to reassure others that they don't have a drinking problem. Refilwe Moloto speaks to Thembekile Msane, mental health, and wellness specialist.

Alcoholism has been a big issue in our country for many years. When it comes to the culture of this country as well it has always been normalised. Thembekile Msane, Mental health, and wellness specialist - SANCA

You get people who say, I am a social drinker or a functional alcoholic, but we ask what is the root cause of making you drink? Thembekile Msane, Mental health, and wellness specialist - SANCA

People manage their alcohol consumption differently he says.

In clinical terms, we honestly don't have something called a functional alcoholic. We have alcohol use disorder. Thembekile Msane, Mental health, and wellness specialist - SANCA

He says it is classified under DSM 5 (Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders) as a disorder with different levels from mild to severe.

So when we unpack the meaning of 'functioning', what does that actually mean in simple terms? Are you able to operate in a proper or particular way? Are you able to fulfill a specific task the way that you should? a lot of people will say yes. Thembekile Msane, Mental health, and wellness specialist - SANCA

I then challenge them. You say you are a social drinker then for the next 7 days don't touch alcohol at all and let's see what happens. Thembekile Msane, Mental health, and wellness specialist - SANCA

Once people stop drinking alcohol it can become apparent that all is not right.

Then the reality starts to sink in. You start to see the signs and symptoms, you start to become irritable, you start to realise that something is missing. Thembekile Msane, Mental health, and wellness specialist - SANCA

He says it is then important to start addressing the deeper underlying issues in that person's life and begin a process of healing.

If you feel you may need help with alcohol use visit SANCA online.

Listen to the insightful interview in the audio below: