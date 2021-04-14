Streaming issues? Report here
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert'

14 April 2021 7:47 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Namibia
Travel

Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot.

Namibia is making a big play for international tourism. And it seems to be working.

South Africa's neighbour is open for tourism business and seems very accessible to both South Africans and those further abroad.

It's unlikely to ever be this serene and cheap again.

Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip.

It was my first trip abroad [since Covid] and I realised it was a privilege especially at a time like this but it was a fascinating and incredible experience.

Andrew Thompson, Freelance travel writer

Namibia only requires a negative PCR test with 72 hours for entry and another upon your return to South Africa.

But there is talk this may change to an antigen test which is even easier....they are just desperate to open the economy - and tourism which is so crucial to Namibia.

Andrew Thompson, Freelance travel writer

There is a direct 2-hour Airlink flight from Cape Town International to Windhoek.

It is a spectacular flight. I had never done that flight and the scenery when you leave early as I did - you leave early in a sparkling twinkling city and you arrive over the deserts and the canyons.

Andrew Thompson, Freelance travel writer

He then took a small plane across the desert to Kwessi Dunes in the NamibRand Nature Reserve.

Its famous luxury lodges are cheaper than ever and Kwessi Dunes, opened one week before lockdown, and had to shut down soon after that. This is an opportunity to visit this beautiful spot at reasonable prices.

It was an incredible way to arrive in a place as otherworldly as it is by a tiny little Cessna bobbing over the desert.

Andrew Thompson, Freelance travel writer

All that was just four hours from leaving Cape Town to having a Gin&Tonic in hand in the desert so it is actually relatively easy to get to the middle of nowhere.

Andrew Thompson, Freelance travel writer

He says it was interesting to see a large Euro wing plane from Frankfurt landed at the same time as his flight and during his stay, he said there seemed to be a number of international tourists back in the mix.

Listen to the interview below:

Copyright : Eric Middelkoop / 123rf



14 April 2021 7:47 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Namibia
Travel

