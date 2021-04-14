[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China





The EFF has urged South Africa's government to consider China's Sinovac vaccine and the Russian-made Sputnik V vaccine.

This comes after South Africa was forced to halt the rollout of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine due to six cases of blood clots in the USA.

In a statement, the EFF claims that the Russian and Chinese vaccines have proven to be of better efficacy than Euro-American vaccines up to this point.

In reality, the vaccines developed by Pfizer, Moderna, even Russia’s Sputnik shot have show protection rates of more than 90%.

However, the Chinese Sinovac jab has generally reported much lower efficacy results at about 50%, according to a major trial in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Malema insists that President Ramaphosa must provide more vaccine options for South Africans to choose from.

Let people choose which vaccines they want to use... Cyril must buy vaccines and vaccinate our people, otherwise, we are going to the streets. Julius Malema, EFF leader

Medicines regulator SAHPRA is still reviewing the efficacy of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and China's Sinovac shot.

Malema claims that SAHPRA has rejected the two vaccines however the regulator has not yet announced its decision to the public.

Cyril is just pushing us into one option, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson so we must just get American and European things. Julius Malema, EFF leader

He should be getting vaccines from Russia, he should be getting vaccines from China and Cuba.... He [Ramaphosa] is a puppet of imperialist forces. Julius Malema, EFF leader

