Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden
Cape Brewing Company’s pale ale is brewed in Sweden.
It is a startling realisation, but all there on the can for everyone to see.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield – surprised as everyone upon first making the discovery – asked Ross Young (Regional Director Africa at Cape Brewing Company) why his Paarl-based company is importing craft beer from the Swedes.
This pale ale was developed and brewed by our master brewer in Sweden… using South African hops… the canning line is the most modern in Europe. When you fill beer in a can it produces minimal oxygen into the beer, increasing the shelf life tremendously compared to local filling solutions.Ross Young, Regional Director Africa - Cape Brewing Company
The can we use assists with the beer… giving the consumer the best quality…Ross Young, Regional Director Africa - Cape Brewing Company
Sweden’s largest family-owned brewery is our major shareholder… We have an agreement that they will brew our beer to our standards… under the supervision of our master brewer…Ross Young, Regional Director Africa - Cape Brewing Company
We’re extremely proud of this beer…Ross Young, Regional Director Africa - Cape Brewing Company
In Paarl, we have one of the most sophisticated breweries in South Africa…Ross Young, Regional Director Africa - Cape Brewing Company
Listen to the interesting discussion in the audio below.
Source : https://capebrewing.co.za/beers/
