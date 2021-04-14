SA's newest airline Lift introduces dog-friendly flights - here's how it works





Lift has launched a new offering that allows customers to travel with their small dogs on board select flights.

Your small dog will now be able to travel in a pet-friendly carry bag placed under the seat in front of you.

The airline's co-founder Jonathan Ayache tells CapeTalk how it'll work:

Only a limited number of pets are allowed to travel on selected flights (It's 2 dogs per flight for now)

Dog-owners have to book the service at least 72 hours before the travel date

The dog-friendly booking will cost the same as the fare paid by the accompanying adult

Dog-owners will have to arrive at the airport at least 2 hours before departure to allow for clearance checks

There will be clearly demarcated dog-friendly zones on the aircraft

Ayache says the airline's ground staff, cabin crew, and customer support teams will evaluate and revise the offering if need be.

"It's something new. We are going to see how it goes", he tells CapeTalk host John Maytham.

It's limited to two dogs per flight that we can accommodate. Jonathan Ayache, Co-Founder - Lift Airlines

The dogs have to be in a carrier bag so they are not going to be roaming the aircraft unaccompanied. Jonathan Ayache, Co-Founder - Lift Airlines

It is only very select flights that you'll be able to fly with a dog and if you are on one of those flights, it's very select areas in the cabin. Both of those are very clearly laid out on the website. Jonathan Ayache, Co-Founder - Lift Airlines

As much as we've considered how we are going to cater to people who do want to fly with dogs, we've thought equally hard about people who don't necessarily fly with a dog. Jonathan Ayache, Co-Founder - Lift Airlines

