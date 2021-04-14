'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award
The 2021 British Academy of Film and Television Arts (Bafta) awards took place during a virtual ceremony on Sunday 11 April.
The film, which was produced for Netflix, follows South African filmmaker Craig Foster as he develops an extraordinary relationship with an octopus while exploring a kelp forest near Simon's Town.
My Octopus Teacher is also nominated in the Documentary Feature category at this year's Oscar Awards which are due to be held on Sunday 25 April.
CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies chats to the co-creators of the film who describe the win as incredibly surreal.
"He [Foster] didn't plan to make a film, it just sort of started to make itself", says Kevin Smuts wrote the score for My Octopus Teacher.
Smuts says both the production and success of the film have been an unexpected journey.
He describes My Octopus Teacher as the pinnacle of his career and his proudest work.
The film's associate producer Swati Thiyagarajan says the response to the film has been mind-blowing.
Thiyagarajan, who's married to Foster, says the film has sparked conversations about conservation and mental health around the world.
We got the film on Netflix and we thought that was huge. And then it blew our mind what happened.Swati Thiyagarajan, Associate Producer - My Octopus Teacher
A lot of people don't just see it as a nature film. Many people have seen it as a film that talks about mental health... and connection... It had this really broad appeal. We got this immense response from a wide audience who all felt or got something from the film that was personal to them.Swati Thiyagarajan, Associate Producer - My Octopus Teacher
At the time when he [Foster] had the relationship, there was no plan at all that this would become a film. It was actually later, in the process of filming more and adding all of this material, that it suddenly struck us that this could potentially be a film.Swati Thiyagarajan, Associate Producer - My Octopus Teacher
We've been on this wild ride of award after award. It's completely blown our minds, the response worldwide. It's just incredible.Kevin Smuts, Film Composer - My Octopus Teacher
It was this unexpected thing... I didn't realise what it would turn out to be.Kevin Smuts, Film Composer - My Octopus Teacher
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
Source : https://www.facebook.com/theseachangeproject/photos/pcb.2743517179302890/2743511152636826/
