Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021





President Joe Biden will start withdrawing all US troops from Afghanistan over the months leading up to the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

The war in Afghanistan is the longest war the US has ever fought.

American soldiers saluting the flag of the United States of America. © bumbledee/123rf

Right now, there are about 3500 American soldiers in Afghanistan.

The Taliban remains a powerful force, despite two decades of effort by the US to defeat it.

The war has cost trillions of dollars and killed and injured at least 100 000 Afghan civilians.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Is it job done? Have they won the war on terror? Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 2:46].