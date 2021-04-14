[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll
Mauro's video was shared by The Feel Good Page on Twitter and has been viewed 3.4 million times. We all need a smile during our day!
Grizzly bear casually fixing a fallen safety cone as they walk down the road pic.twitter.com/iqPGP0O6mF— The Feel Good Page ❤️ (@FeelGoodPage11) April 9, 2021
Video and cover image: https://www.instagram.com/michaelmaurophoto/
More from Entertainment
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday
The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.Read More
Shorter and shorter videos as attention spans plummet from 20 to 2 minutes
Study shows that 15 years ago, the average attention span for watching videos was 20 minutes and now it is 2 to 5 minutes.Read More
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's soul-stirring rendition of isiXhosa Easter hymn
The Ndlovu Youth Choir's candle-lit performance of 'Indodana' for Easter is goose bump stuff.Read More
Podcast ad spend globally expected to exceed $1.6 billion over next few years
Ryan McFadyen from Have You Heard says media is shifting with YouTube being the fastest-growing channel in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] The famous 'dogs playing poker' pic is funnier with Mabel and Olive
Sports broadcaster Andrew Cotter and his two labs have become internet famous since he began posting their antics during lockdown.Read More
White elephant stadia and ghost malls. Is hybrid functionality the future?
Have You Heard's Ryan McFadyen says changing times driven by Covid is seeing the growth of the flexiform architecture trend.Read More
'Russian Woman' incites hatred towards men - Russian Union of Orthodox Women
"You’re 30! Hello? Where are your kids? You are cute overall. But should lose some weight," sings Manizha in her Eurovision entry.Read More
South Africa's gaming market goes ballistic – despite hellishly expensive data
"The mobile gaming market is growing massively," says James Edwards. "A R500 smartphone can play games at zero cost."Read More
SA says bye bye to The Bold and the Beautiful as Eva Channel pulls out of DStv
It's just over a month since the 8000th episode of Bold and the Beautiful was flighted on Eva DSTV channel 141.Read More
Artscape Theatre backs protest over arts funding as it celebrates 50 years
Artscape CEO Marlene le Roux says the theatre supports Cape Town artists and performers who were due to protest outside the building on Tuesday afternoon.Read More
More from Lifestyle
'No such thing as functional alcoholism, but disorder can be mild to severe'
The South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) dispels the myth of "functional alcoholismRead More
SA's newest airline Lift introduces dog-friendly flights - here's how it works
"It's only small dogs for now, we'll explore cats later", says Jonathan Ayache, the co-founder of the low-cost airline Lift.Read More
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden
Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.Read More
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert'
Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot.Read More
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday
The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.Read More
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working
We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More
Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?
Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.Read More
Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.Read More