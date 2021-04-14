SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Attacks on SA’s LGBTQIA+ community must be labelled as hate crimes, urges Glasa The Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa) believes there's been an increase in premeditated murders targeting members o... 14 April 2021 3:46 PM
Did a police vehicle speed through a red robot before crashing, injuring scores? The police must explain the circumstances around the crash, says the DA’s Mireille Wenger. 14 April 2021 3:34 PM
Zille on Madikizela qualifications saga: There will be appropriate consequences DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille says the party is investigating after it emerged that Bonginkosi Madikizela allegedly l... 14 April 2021 2:28 PM
View all Local
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
View all Politics
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes! Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679. 14 April 2021 1:32 PM
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique? Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton. 14 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Business
Spike in methamphetamine usage among SA youth during lockdown - SANPUD Early research shows this upward trend says Youth representative at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs MJ Stokes. 14 April 2021 1:33 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
'No such thing as functional alcoholism, but disorder can be mild to severe' The South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) dispels the myth of "functional alcoholism 14 April 2021 11:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all World
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique? Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton. 14 April 2021 12:59 PM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique?

14 April 2021 12:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mozambique
Total
Brulpadda
Lester Kiewit
Luiperd
Joseph Hanlon
Gillian Hamilton

Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton.

The conflict in Cabo Del Gado in Mozambique is not part of the global jihad, argues Dr Joseph Hanlon, an expert in Mozambiquan history.

“It’s very much a revolution by marginalised young people who feel they’re getting nothing of the resource wealth,” says Hanlon.

“It’s presented as somehow part of global jihad. It is not,” he says.

“Mozambique is a resource-cursed country.”

© phonlamaiphoto/123rf.com

RELATED: 'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'

In 2019, Total announced a world-class gas find called Brulpadda.

Last year, it found yet another, even larger gas reserve called Luiperd.

Lester Kiewit asked Gillian Hamilton, an economics researcher at Green Connection if South Africa’s gas bonanza could also turn out to be more of a curse than a blessing.

Related articles:

I am sceptical. Why have Total suspended exploration [in South Africa]?

Gillian Hamilton, economics researcher - Green Connection

We found… the resource curse playing out [in Mozambique] … Residents have not benefitted, and they’ve lost their livelihoods…

Gillian Hamilton, economics researcher - Green Connection

We found for South Africa, establishing an oil and gas industry will have a negative impact on GDP and employment over the long term… Locals won’t be able to access these jobs… It’ll create unemployment in fishing and tourism…

Gillian Hamilton, economics researcher - Green Connection

The cost of living and conflict will increase…

Gillian Hamilton, economics researcher - Green Connection

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




14 April 2021 12:59 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Mozambique
Total
Brulpadda
Lester Kiewit
Luiperd
Joseph Hanlon
Gillian Hamilton

More from Business

'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers'

14 April 2021 2:43 PM

The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes!

14 April 2021 1:32 PM

Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden

14 April 2021 10:05 AM

Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month

13 April 2021 9:09 PM

Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting

13 April 2021 8:02 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space

13 April 2021 12:54 PM

The co-working office space owner describes a shocking incident when scamsters hired the boardroom to fleece unsuspecting victims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working

13 April 2021 9:02 AM

We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'

14 April 2021 9:03 AM

Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof'

13 April 2021 1:41 PM

The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'State security illegally spied on Tito Mboweni, Magda Wierzycka, critics of JZ'

13 April 2021 10:53 AM

"If we closed down state security, we’d save money and we won’t be less safe," argues illegally spied on Professor Anton Harber.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working

13 April 2021 9:02 AM

We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Road Accident Fund has lost control. It's R300 billion in debt - Outa

12 April 2021 7:19 PM

South Africa faces dire consequences if the RAF goes bust, warns Wayne Duvenage, CEO at Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Should you keep working from home after the pandemic?

12 April 2021 6:48 PM

Will doing so affect you negatively in the long term? Bruce Whitfield interviews Linda Trim, Director at Giant Leap.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Absa closes its money market unit trust for good – here’s what that means

12 April 2021 6:18 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield asks Denker Portfolio Manager Kokkie Kooyman what it means for the industry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Busy culture' is a load of bull – 10 tips to avoid burnout

9 April 2021 2:49 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zille on Madikizela qualifications saga: There will be appropriate consequences

Local

Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden

Business Lifestyle

'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award

Entertainment World

EWN Highlights

Mantashe: ANC has no influence on judiciary appointments

14 April 2021 5:57 PM

WHO worried COVID rates could spike during Ramadan

14 April 2021 5:24 PM

Cameroon forces have beaten, arrested 24 under anti-gay law: HRW

14 April 2021 4:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA