SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique?





The conflict in Cabo Del Gado in Mozambique is not part of the global jihad, argues Dr Joseph Hanlon, an expert in Mozambiquan history.

“It’s very much a revolution by marginalised young people who feel they’re getting nothing of the resource wealth,” says Hanlon.

“It’s presented as somehow part of global jihad. It is not,” he says.

“Mozambique is a resource-cursed country.”

In 2019, Total announced a world-class gas find called Brulpadda.

Last year, it found yet another, even larger gas reserve called Luiperd.

Lester Kiewit asked Gillian Hamilton, an economics researcher at Green Connection if South Africa’s gas bonanza could also turn out to be more of a curse than a blessing.

I am sceptical. Why have Total suspended exploration [in South Africa]? Gillian Hamilton, economics researcher - Green Connection

We found… the resource curse playing out [in Mozambique] … Residents have not benefitted, and they’ve lost their livelihoods… Gillian Hamilton, economics researcher - Green Connection

We found for South Africa, establishing an oil and gas industry will have a negative impact on GDP and employment over the long term… Locals won’t be able to access these jobs… It’ll create unemployment in fishing and tourism… Gillian Hamilton, economics researcher - Green Connection

The cost of living and conflict will increase… Gillian Hamilton, economics researcher - Green Connection

