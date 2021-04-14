Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes!





Stellenbosch Wine Routes celebrates its 50th birthday this year.

Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa.

Today it has 120 wine-producing members with a network of more than 150 wine farms to explore.

The wine route ranks among the top six tourist destinations in the Western Cape.

Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679.

The picturesque vineyards and mountains of Stellenbosch in the Western Cape. © Jon Bor/123rf

Lester Kiewit interviewed Stellenbosch Wine Routes Chairperson Mike Ratcliffe.

International tourism stopped! There was none! … We’ve embraced the loyalty of the South African market… If you walk through Stellenbosch; the town is full! Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson - Stellenbosch Wine Routes

The university is a great advantage we have in Stellenbosch. Between 15 000 and 20 000 students – a huge ecosystem of people that like to have a good time. Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson - Stellenbosch Wine Routes

The hard lockdown… a lot of people didn’t have an income… We fed 690 000 people… Mike Ratcliffe, Chairperson - Stellenbosch Wine Routes

Listen to the interview in the audio below.