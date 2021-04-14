Spike in methamphetamine usage among SA youth during lockdown - SANPUD
The Students for Sensible Drug Policy and Youth RISE will be presenting at a side event a paper on the Impact of Covid on Young People's Substance Use at the 64th United Nations Commission on Narcotic Drugs is taking place on Wednesday 14 April virtually.
RELATED: 'R6k per kg Afghan-made crystal meth sells for R200k per kg in Cape Town'
MJ Stokes from the South African Network of People Who Use Drugs will represent South Africa on that forum and speaks to Lester Kiewit about the impact of Covid-19 lockdowns and drug use among the youth.
Stokes is also a family medicine researcher at the University of Pretoria.
We don't have much data on it, but some of the research that we have been doing we have definitely noted an increase in the use of methamphetamines especially among the younger population.MJ Stokes - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
He says they have seen evidence of this across all cities in South Africa.
Stokes says in early lockdown there appeared to be a delay in some drug dealers accessing stock and some reduction in sales.
But that was really short-lived. With the mitigation measures being eased, we saw the drug markets going back to normal.MJ Stokes - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
What are key inputs SANPUD plans to make at the UN event, asks Lester?
We need a person-centered approach. Ultimately, criminalisation is causing harm, so we really advocate for decriminalisation to reduce the harm and risk associated with drug use - to promote a more holistic and caring approach.MJ Stokes - South African Network of People Who Use Drugs
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/kaarsten/kaarsten1510/kaarsten151000509/47349640-methamphetamine-also-known-as-crystal-meth.jpg
More from Local
Attacks on SA’s LGBTQIA+ community must be labelled as hate crimes, urges Glasa
The Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa) believes there's been an increase in premeditated murders targeting members of the LGBTIQ+ community.Read More
Did a police vehicle speed through a red robot before crashing, injuring scores?
The police must explain the circumstances around the crash, says the DA’s Mireille Wenger.Read More
Zille on Madikizela qualifications saga: There will be appropriate consequences
DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille says the party is investigating after it emerged that Bonginkosi Madikizela allegedly lied on his CV.Read More
Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes!
Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679.Read More
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before'
Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda.Read More
Prof Glenda Gray explains why 'rare blood clots' required pause to J&J rollout
On Tuesday evening Health Minister Mkhize announced a temporarily suspension of J&J vaccines due to 6 cases of blood clots in USARead More
SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting
Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament'Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations
Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.Read More
Eskom announces return of Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Tuesday night
Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 9pm on Tuesday night until 5am on Wednesday.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes!
Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679.Read More
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll
A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans.Read More
'No such thing as functional alcoholism, but disorder can be mild to severe'
The South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) dispels the myth of "functional alcoholismRead More
SA's newest airline Lift introduces dog-friendly flights - here's how it works
"It's only small dogs for now, we'll explore cats later", says Jonathan Ayache, the co-founder of the low-cost airline Lift.Read More
Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden
Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.Read More
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert'
Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot.Read More
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'
Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.Read More
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday
The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am.Read More
Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working
We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.Read More
How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy
Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.Read More