Zille on Madikizela qualifications saga: There will be appropriate consequences





Madikizela, an MEC and the leader of the DA in the Western Cape, falsely claimed that he had obtained a Bachelor of Commerce degree on his CV.

According to a Daily Maverick report, Madikizela claimed he had completed a BCom degree in HR Management when he was first appointed by Zille in her cabinet back when she was Western Cape premier in 2009.

Zille admits to CapeTalk that Madikizela's qualifications were never vetted because a degree was not a requirement for the role.

However, she says the matter has been referred to the DA's Federal Legal Commission for further investigation.

"When the facts are established there will be appropriate consequences", Zille tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.

There are already calls for Madikizela to step down from his position as MEC for Transport and Public Works in the Western Cape.

Madikizela is also in the DA's internal race for the position of mayor of Cape Town ahead of the local government elections later this year.

Zille says the current news will no doubt affect his candidacy for mayor.

"What we demand of our opponents we must apply to ourselves", she adds.

It is a serious matter if someone claims to have a degree that they don't have. It's now become a criminal offence to do that on your CV and we have to face up to that fact, and so does Bonginkosi. I think he is manning up to that fact and I think he will take the right course of action, as a result. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

As for my role, I referred it to the Federal Legal Commission for investigation and it will follow due process. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

Yes, indeed I was [under the impression that he had completed his BCom degree]... Bonginkosi's CV told me that he had a degree. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

I took him at face value. I didn't expect anybody to put something on their CV that wasn't accurate. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

I want to stress that a degree is not necessary in order to be an MEC so there was no need for me to go and vet whether he had a degree or not. Helen Zille, Federal council chair - DA

Meanwhile, Daily Maverick journalist Rebecca Davis says Madikizela displayed suspicious behaviour when repeatedly questioned about his qualifications over the course of five weeks.

Davis says she's aware that this story may be used in internal factional battles within the party.

She's put it on record that Daily Maverick did not receive the tip-off from anyone within the DA.

I find it interesting that the DA would be so loosey-goosey about that matter, whether or not a degree is required for the job. Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick

I can say that this information did not come from within the DA. It came from a civilian. Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick

I'm not blind to the fact that this might be used as part of a factional battle [within the DA] but that's not my concern if the facts are the facts as they appear to be. Rebecca Davis, Journalist - Daily Maverick

