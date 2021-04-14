'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers'





The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary.

The opening game takes place between the Stormers and the Sharks on Friday, 23 April at Cape Town Stadium, without spectators.

Stormers fullback Dillyn Leyds during a 2017 Super Rugby match at Newlands. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

The four South African teams – the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions – was always scheduled to play the first three rounds at home, but doubts remain about their participation in Europe.

Lester Kiewit interviewed sportswriter John Goliath.

When will we see our players against other teams? … There seems to be a problem with us getting to Europe… countries are not accepting flights from South Africa… John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

We’re looking forward to… our teams getting stuck in so we can see how we’re going to do against the best of Europe… I think we’re going to be surprised by the level of competition… We’ve grown up on the Super Rugby diet… It might help us in the long run in terms of refreshing our rugby… Super Rugby has become stale… John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

This is going to be better for us, financially. Getting those pounds and euros in the coffers… All our rugby will now be played in prime time – a chance for advertisers, and for people to watch the game at a decent hour. John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

Listen to the interview in the audio below.