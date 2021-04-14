'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers'

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Attacks on SA’s LGBTQIA+ community must be labelled as hate crimes, urges Glasa The Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa (Glasa) believes there's been an increase in premeditated murders targeting members o... 14 April 2021 3:46 PM
Did a police vehicle speed through a red robot before crashing, injuring scores? The police must explain the circumstances around the crash, says the DA’s Mireille Wenger. 14 April 2021 3:34 PM
Zille on Madikizela qualifications saga: There will be appropriate consequences DA Federal Council chairperson Helen Zille says the party is investigating after it emerged that Bonginkosi Madikizela allegedly l... 14 April 2021 2:28 PM
View all Local
I would never seek to influence Chief Justice - Gordhan on meeting with Mogoeng Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan has written to the JSC denying any suggestion that he tried to influence Chief Justice... 14 April 2021 5:28 PM
[WATCH] Malema calls on SA govt to consider vaccines from Russia and China EFF leader Julius Malema has slammed President Cyril Ramaphosa for allegedly pushing for European and American vaccines. 14 April 2021 9:49 AM
'An opportunity given to Jacob Zuma never given to anybody before' Never before has a court asked an accused how he should be sentenced, says Professor Omphemetse Sibanda. 14 April 2021 9:03 AM
View all Politics
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers' The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath. 14 April 2021 2:43 PM
Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes! Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679. 14 April 2021 1:32 PM
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique? Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton. 14 April 2021 12:59 PM
View all Business
Spike in methamphetamine usage among SA youth during lockdown - SANPUD Early research shows this upward trend says Youth representative at South African Network of People Who Use Drugs MJ Stokes. 14 April 2021 1:33 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
'No such thing as functional alcoholism, but disorder can be mild to severe' The South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca) dispels the myth of "functional alcoholism 14 April 2021 11:01 AM
View all Lifestyle
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class' Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week. 12 April 2021 2:02 PM
View all Sport
'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award South African documentary film 'My Octopus Teacher' has won a Bafta Award for Best Documentary. 14 April 2021 1:04 PM
[WATCH] Just a pedantic grizzly bear fixing a fallen traffic cone on his stroll A video by photographer Michael Mauro shared on social media has people speculating if animals may be more orderly than humans. 14 April 2021 11:27 AM
Binnelanders actress Quanita Adams shares her favourite hits on Sunday The Multiple award-winning South African actress shares her favourite feel-good songs from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am. 13 April 2021 11:20 AM
View all Entertainment
Joe Biden will withdraw all US troops from Afghanistan by 11 September 2021 The United States has been at war in Afghanistan for 20 years – the longest of the many wars it has fought. 14 April 2021 11:08 AM
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games 'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer. 13 April 2021 6:55 PM
SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot. 13 April 2021 6:43 PM
View all World
Travel writer describes trip to 'otherworldly Namibian desert' Freelance travel writer Andrew Thompson chats to Refilwe Moloto about his recent trip with well-priced luxury lodges to boot. 14 April 2021 7:47 AM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
Kenya's hospitals running out of oxygen, plea for return of hoarded cylinders A Kenyan steel billionaire has stepped in to pledge free oxygen for Covid patients, says Chris Bishop (Billionaire Tomorrow). 8 April 2021 7:41 PM
View all Africa
SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique? Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton. 14 April 2021 12:59 PM
'Mozambique conflict not Islamist. It’s about the gas, and the spoils thereof' The conflict in Cabo Del Gado is not part of the global jihad, says Dr Joseph Hanlon. It is about people fighting for resources. 13 April 2021 1:41 PM
'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!' Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it. 13 April 2021 12:49 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport
fiber_manual_record
Business

'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers'

14 April 2021 2:43 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Lions
Rugby
Sharks
Bulls
Super Rugby
Stormers
Cape Town Stadium
Sports
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
John Goliath
Rainbow Cup

The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath.

The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary.

The opening game takes place between the Stormers and the Sharks on Friday, 23 April at Cape Town Stadium, without spectators.

Stormers fullback Dillyn Leyds during a 2017 Super Rugby match at Newlands. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

The four South African teams – the Stormers, Sharks, Bulls and Lions – was always scheduled to play the first three rounds at home, but doubts remain about their participation in Europe.

Lester Kiewit interviewed sportswriter John Goliath.

When will we see our players against other teams? … There seems to be a problem with us getting to Europe… countries are not accepting flights from South Africa…

John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

We’re looking forward to… our teams getting stuck in so we can see how we’re going to do against the best of Europe… I think we’re going to be surprised by the level of competition… We’ve grown up on the Super Rugby diet… It might help us in the long run in terms of refreshing our rugby… Super Rugby has become stale…

John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

This is going to be better for us, financially. Getting those pounds and euros in the coffers… All our rugby will now be played in prime time – a chance for advertisers, and for people to watch the game at a decent hour.

John Goliath, sports editor - IOL

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




14 April 2021 2:43 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Lions
Rugby
Sharks
Bulls
Super Rugby
Stormers
Cape Town Stadium
Sports
Lester Kiewit
The Midday Report on CapeTalk
John Goliath
Rainbow Cup

More from Sport

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Springbok Kobus Wiese: 'Hospital staff were just world-class'

12 April 2021 2:02 PM

Former Springbok Kobus Wiese is recovering from a heart attack that occurred last week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African sets new Women’s Deep Cave Diving Record in Boesmansgat Cave

8 April 2021 11:58 AM

Karen Van der Oever says she got through an unexpected challenge when she became tangled in the line at 236 metres.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] Lux stands with Caster 'No one should be stripped of being a woman'

8 April 2021 11:20 AM

This goosebumps video by Lux sends a powerful message as the athlete fights to compete in the 800m race in the 2021 Olympics.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Masters: 'Christiaan Bezuidenhout is on everybody’s lips – not just in SA'

8 April 2021 11:04 AM

Golf guru Michael Vlismas waxes lyrical about the 85th Masters, and the prospects of the four South Africans there.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Kobus Wiese in ICU after suffering 'massive' heart attack

8 April 2021 9:22 AM

"It happened on Wednesday morning. We pray that he gets better," says Wiese's friend and former Springbok Toks van der Linde.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stem cell donor raising funds for bone marrow registry with Robben Island swim

5 April 2021 3:37 PM

Christine Roos has been training mainly in a gym pool in Benoni: 'Imagine how many lengths I have to swim before I reach 7.4 km!'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mike Tyson (54) rejects R370 million offer to fight Evander Holyfield (58)

25 March 2021 2:18 PM

"It’s a money-fight between two near-pensioners!" says a bemused sounding Lester Kiewit.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

2021 British and Irish Lions tour – it’s on! But it won't be pretty

24 March 2021 1:31 PM

Lester Kiewit interviews Mark Alexander, President at the South African Rugby Union.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Happy 50th birthday, Stellenbosch Wine Routes!

14 April 2021 1:32 PM

Launched in 1971, it is the oldest – and largest – wine route in South Africa. Winemaking in the region dates back to 1679.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA may soon start extracting lots of gas – will it curse us like Mozambique?

14 April 2021 12:59 PM

Total has found two truly massive reserves of gas in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews economic researcher Gillian Hamilton.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden

14 April 2021 10:05 AM

Bruce Whitfield picked up a can of CBC pale ale and was shocked to see it is brewed in Sweden. He phoned the company to learn why.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Capitec adding 160,000 clients every month

13 April 2021 9:09 PM

Capitec Bank focused on growth in the 2nd half of its financial year after adjusting to Covid, says CEO Gerrie Fourie.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA temporarily suspends J&J vaccine rollout after US calls halt over clotting

13 April 2021 8:02 PM

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says it's unlikely the move will result in complete withdrawal of J&J shot from SA 'vaccine armament'

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games

13 April 2021 6:55 PM

'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA health experts are meeting after US recommends halting J&J vaccinations

13 April 2021 6:43 PM

Six cases of rare type of blood clotting have been reported out of a total of 6.8 million vaccinations with the J&J Covid-19 shot.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[SCAM] Fraudsters rip off desperate job seekers using Green Point office space

13 April 2021 12:54 PM

The co-working office space owner describes a shocking incident when scamsters hired the boardroom to fleece unsuspecting victims.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'I had to pinch myself, I had so much money! It was ridiculous!'

13 April 2021 12:49 PM

Springbok Legend-of-Legends Tendai "Beast" Mtawarira opens up about his money and his beliefs about it.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Like it, or not – the sugar tax is working

13 April 2021 9:02 AM

We are drinking far less of the bad stuff, says Prof Karen Hofman of the Wits Centre for Health Economics and Decision Science.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Zille on Madikizela qualifications saga: There will be appropriate consequences

Local

Why Paarl-based Cape Brewing Company brews its pale ale in Sweden

Business Lifestyle

'It's completely blown our minds' - My Octopus Teacher bags Bafta Award

Entertainment World

EWN Highlights

Mantashe: ANC has no influence on judiciary appointments

14 April 2021 5:57 PM

WHO worried COVID rates could spike during Ramadan

14 April 2021 5:24 PM

Cameroon forces have beaten, arrested 24 under anti-gay law: HRW

14 April 2021 4:30 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA