Attacks on SA’s LGBTQIA+ community must be labelled as hate crimes, urges Glasa





However, Glasa says the true extent of crimes against LGBTIQ+ persons cannot be measured because SAPS does not record the cases as hate crimes.

Glasa secretary Frank Gazu says there will be more reliable statistical data in South African once SAPS starts to record hate crimes committed due to the victim's sexual orientation and / or gender identity.

The body of a gay man in the Eastern Cape was found in a shallow grave in the backyard of his murder-accused over the weekend.

It's believed that Andile ‘Lulu’ Ntuthela was murdered because of his sexuality.

Less than two weeks ago, 34-year-old Siphamandla Khoza from KwaZulu-Natal was murdered apparently over his sexuality.

Gazu says there has been an insufficient response from the police and South African government to combat rising hate crimes in South Africa.

"We need stricter laws and harsher sentences", he tells CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit.

Since the Covid-19 lockdown, we know of at least 10 cases. Frank Gazu, Secretary - Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa

The response has been less than satisfactory, particularly because there aren't enough initiatives and if there are... the resolutions are not implemented or taken to the relevant authorities. Frank Gazu, Secretary - Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa

The issue is not the sexual orientation or identity of the killer, the issue is the motive behind the killing and we need protection from that. We need stricter laws and harsher sentences. Frank Gazu, Secretary - Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa

There aren't enough stats. We are calling upon the police to label such acts as hate crimes acts so we are able to gather data and know exactly what kind of situation we are facing. Frank Gazu, Secretary - Gay And Lesbian Alliance Of South Africa

